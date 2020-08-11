Lifestyle

BFIC YouTube Channel Offers Information for Busan-based International Students

Busan City News

The city of Busan and the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation have launched a video series for Busan-based international students on BFIC’s official YouTube channel.

A total of 20 Busan-based international students will be participating to produce the video content. The students consist of 10 international students who work at the International Students Support Center from 7 countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines, and China, as well as 10 SNS international student reporters from China, Thai, Cambodia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Useful, practical, and interesting information for international students will be featured in the video series.

Such topics will include Busan dialect, fun summer activities in Busan, international restaurants in Busan, garbage sorting tips, and instructions on how to open mobile phone and bank accounts.

The city expects that the video series will help promote international students in Busan as well.

Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

City of Busan Adds Free Wi-Fi at Bus Stops

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has announced that it will be implementing free public Wi-Fi service in 635 locations at bus stops from August 10 to improve the convenience of citizens using public transportation and reduce household communication costs.
Read more
Lifestyle

Life in Busan: What It’s Like to Live in Centum City

Haps Staff -
Looking for an area to live in Busan? Our new series looks at locals in Busan giving the inside scoop on what goes on in their neighborhood.
Read more
Lifestyle

Life in Busan: Where Are The Hottest and Coolest Places in the City?

Haps Staff -
While the whole of Busan has been suffering from the heat, there is actually a contrast in temperatures around the city.
Read more
Business Spotlight

Sign Up Now for the Busan International Wellness Conference

Haps Staff -
The Busan International Wellness Conference 2020 is a two-day wellness seminar, networking opportunity and nature experience right in the heart of Busan.
Read more
Lifestyle

Opening of Grand Josun Hotel Next Month Unclear

Haps Staff -
The opening of Shinsegae Grand Josun Hotel in Haeundae, which is expected in Haeundae next month, remains unclear
Read more
Lifestyle

Microsoft Forecasts a Hybrid New Normal of Work in Asia-Pacific

Haps Staff -
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform our daily lives, Microsoft, with research from TechRepublic Premium, looked into the impact the pandemic has had on the region's legacy work styles, business operations and how it has accelerated an increase in overall technology adoption, realizing a hybrid new normal of work.
Read more

The Latest

2020 Busan Night Walk 42K

Events Haps Staff -
The 42K Busan Night Walk is taking place this weekend at Samnak Ecological Park. Three courses -- 19km, 26k, and 42k will walk along courses along the Nakdong River.
Read more

Talks to Reopen Gimhae International Airport to Begin Soon

Travel Haps Staff -
Talks to review the possibility of reopen Gimhae International Airport are set to begin next week.
Read more

Busan Bites: Pohang Hoeghwan

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Specializing in soups made with halfbeak fish and stingray, Pohang Hoeghwan is unique in its preparation of soup.
Read more

부산 버스정류장 와이파이 무료! 세상에 공짜가 또 있다!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 시민들의 대중교통이용 편의 증진과 가계통신비 절감을 위하여 8월 10일부터 버스정류장 등 635곳(703대)에 무료 공공와이파이 서비스를 본격 시행한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

City of Gimhae to Install “Ssangeo” Sculpture Installation at East Gimhae IC

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The city of Gimhae plans to install a Ssangeo sculpture as a symbol of the city.
Read more

South Korea’s Rainy Season Now Longest on Record

News BeFM News -
South Korea's annual rainy season has continued for 49 days now, the longest on record, and is poised to set a fresh record as more rains are forecast to pour down until mid-August.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
88 %
2.1kmh
90 %
Tue
26 °
Wed
29 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °

Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Pohang Hoeghwan

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Specializing in soups made with halfbeak fish and stingray, Pohang Hoeghwan is unique in its preparation of soup.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: French Delights at De Marigny in Marine City

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Operated by the popular OPS bakery, De Marigny aims to please in their cafe and brasserie that offers simple food in an elegant setting.
Read more

Hotel Nongshim Hosting “Awesome Autumn and Wine Party” This Friday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae is hosting an "Awesome Autumn and Wine Party" this Friday at its first floor Italian restaurant Ristorante.
Read more

Johnny Rockets August Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea