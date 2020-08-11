BFIC YouTube Channel Offers Information for Busan-based International Students

The city of Busan and the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation have launched a video series for Busan-based international students on BFIC’s official YouTube channel.

A total of 20 Busan-based international students will be participating to produce the video content. The students consist of 10 international students who work at the International Students Support Center from 7 countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines, and China, as well as 10 SNS international student reporters from China, Thai, Cambodia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Useful, practical, and interesting information for international students will be featured in the video series.

Such topics will include Busan dialect, fun summer activities in Busan, international restaurants in Busan, garbage sorting tips, and instructions on how to open mobile phone and bank accounts.

The city expects that the video series will help promote international students in Busan as well.