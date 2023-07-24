BGT Winner Colin Thackery to Sing “Arirang” at the 70th Anniversary Ceremony of the Armistice Agreement in Busan

Colin Thackery, the 93-year-old winner of Britain’s Got Talent and a veteran of the Korean War, is set to sing Arirang at the 70th-anniversary ceremony of the Armistice Agreement in Busan on the 27th.

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs invited Thackery to the event, and he will be in Korea from the 24th to the 29th.

Thackery’s visit to Korea was initiated when the Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, Park Min-shik, extended an official invitation during his visit to the UK in February.

Thackery, who fought in the Korean War as an artilleryman, participated in Britain’s Got Talent in 2019 and impressed everyone with his performance.

He met Minister Park earlier this year and sang Arirang, leading to an invitation to perform the iconic Korean song at the 70th-anniversary ceremony.

Thackery expressed his deep connection to Korea, particularly to Busan, where he first set foot on Korean soil and sang Arirang with his comrades during the war.

This visit marks his return to Korea after many years and holds significant sentimental value for him.