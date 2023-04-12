Bibimmyeon, Jjolmyeon Markets Heat Up as Weather Warms Up

The Bibimmyeon market is heating up as a fierce competition is expected this year as existing companies launch new products one after another and new companies enter the market.

Nongshim announced that it would solidify its second place and pursue first place.

In the domestic bibim noodle market, Paldo Bibim Myeon is the undisputed number 1, while Ottogi (Jin Bibim Myeon) and Nongshim (Baehongdong Jjolmyeon) are competing for second place.

According to Nongshim, the cumulative sales of Baehong-dong Jjolmyeon until the 10th were 4.5 billion won, rising to the level of 5.5 billion won of Baehong-dong Bibimmyeon.

Thanks to the popularity of Baehong-dong Jjolmyeon, Nongshim explained that this year’s Baehong-dong brand grew 75% year-on-year and achieved cumulative sales of 10 billion won.

On February 27, Nongshim introduced Baehongdong Jjolmyeon, a follow-up to Baehongdong Bibimmyeon, which quickly rose to second place in the bibimmyeon market in the first year of its release in 2021.

Bibimmyeon includes noodles made with ramen noodles and jjolmyeon from Nongshim.

The bibim noodle market has become so hot that Samyang Foods, an existing company, entered the market for the first time with ‘4 Gwa Bibim Myeon’, which made use of four fruits, and Harim, a new company, has introduced ‘Dummy-style Bibim Noodle’.

The reason why competition for bibim-myeon is getting fiercer is because the overall ramen market has been hovering around 2 trillion won for the past 10 years, but the bibimmyeon market is growing rapidly.

According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, the domestic bibim noodle market has grown from 75 billion won in 2015 to 150 billion won recently, and the industry predicts that it will grow to 180 billion won this year.