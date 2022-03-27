Bicycle Road Between Innovation City and Geumsan Bridge Opens in Jinju

Jinju City held an opening ceremony for the ‘Bike Road between Innovation City and Geumsan Bridge’ in Songbaek District, Geumsan-myeon on the 25th.

The opening ceremony was held in a simple manner while strictly observing quarantine rules by maintaining a distance from COVID-19 with the participation of members of the National Assembly including the Jinju Mayor, provincial and city councilors, heads of local community groups, and nearby residents.

The ‘Innovation City-Geumsan Bridge Bike Road’ has a total length of 3.8 km and was completed in July 2021 with an investment of about 4.6 billion won.

It is expected to further elevate Jinju’s status as one of the top 10 bicycle hubs along with the free public bicycle rental office in Barammore Park in Chungmu-dong, which was recently completed utilizing the natural environment of the Namgang River.

The city expects to greatly contribute to the promotion of citizens’ health by allowing them to safely ride bicycles while enjoying the natural scenery of the Namgang Bike Ring Road from Namgang Dam to Innovation City to Geumsan-myeon.