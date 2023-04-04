BIE Completes Its First Day of Busan Inspection

A team from the BIE, which oversees the world expo, arrived in Busan yesterday to conduct an on-site inspection of South Korea’s 2030 expo bid in Busan.

Led by the BIE’s budget chief Patrick Specht, the eight-member delegation arrived at Busan Station yesterday morning through a special KTX train from Seoul.

At the station, they were immediately met with the warm welcome of some five thousand citizens applauding their arrival, before they received flowers from eight children. There was also a traditional Pungmul Nori folk dance by young performers while citizens waved large signs reading “Welcome” and “Busan Is Ready.”

Specht said that he was touched to be greeted like pop stars and other members of the team also expressed their astonishment from the large-scale welcoming event.

The BIE officials plan to visit Busan’s landmarks and major venues for the expo and meet with city leaders and citizens for three days.

They visited Eulsukdo Ecological Park yesterday afternoon before receiving the second bid presentation from South Korea’s Bid Committee.

They also attended a dinner hosted by Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon and met with other key municipal figures.