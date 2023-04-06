BIE Concludes its Inspection of Busan

On the third day of its on-site inspection of Busan, the BIE delegation received a fourth presentation on the promotion strategies and expected budget for World Expo 2030 Busan, before visiting the world’s only UN Memorial Park to reflect on realizing world peace through the 2030 Busan Expo.

During a press conference, the delegation’s head Patrick Specht, said that Busan has everything that it would need to host the World Expo and added that the team had a good experience during the trip and felt the Expo enthusiasm among Busan citizens.

Delegates wrapped up the on-site inspection by attending the 2030 Busan World Expo Night of Light fireworks show last night at Gwangalli Beach.

The group will leave for Incheon from Gimhae Airport this morning on a special plane provided by Air Busan to promote the Expo bid.