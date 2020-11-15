BIFF CoverageEntertainmentMovies & TV

BIFF Academy Announces Three Winners Of Its 1st Short Film Project Contest

Haps Staff

Busan International Film Festival’s BIFF Academy announced the three winners of the 1st Short Film Project Contest, co-hosted by 37th Degree, a global moving images production company.

316 Projects Submitted from 31 Countries throughout Asia

The 1st Short Film Project Contest aimed to encourage the creative activities of Asian filmmakers in these times challenged by COVID-19. Under the slogan ‘Reboot Your Creativity’, the contest accepted projects that dealt with the theme of ‘New Normal’.

A total of 316 projects from 31 countries throughout Asia were submitted from mid-August to September 7th. All submitted projects were diverse and original in content which was a positive indication of hope spurring all across Asia despite the pandemic situation.

3 Winning Projects by Aspiring Directors from Thailand, Korea, and China

The three winning projects were selected from a total of 316 submissions that went through preliminary and final deliberations by a jury panel. These winning projects urge humanity to reflect on a personal level to take responsibility for the current pandemic, and also suggest a brand new consciousness with an active and positive perspective after the recovery from the pandemic. The winning projects will each receive production support according to their production conditions from the total fund worth twenty-million Korean won.

New Abnormal State by director Sorayos Prapapan from Thailand is a harsh satiric black comedy about a government using the pandemic as an excuse to suppress freedom. The Running Nose by Kim Boram from Korea is a science fiction film based on an imaginative setting in the near future when human body parts are created and delivered based on personal specifications. SILENT STORM by Grace Hsia from China poses the question about how diseases like COVID-19 and SARS could be the consequences of the distorted relationships that humans form with nature or animals.

Kim Uiseok, the winner of the 22nd Busan International Film Festival New Currents Award for After My Death, participated as a juror. His involvement was a meaningful occasion as it signified the participation of a contemporary young Asian filmmaker in exploring the questions proposed in the submitted films together with fellow Asian filmmakers.

The winning projects are scheduled to be completed in March 2021 and will make their world premiere at an official screening event organized by BIFF Academy in the first half of 2021.

BIFF Academy strives to provide professional and quality programs that will allow Asian filmmakers to showcase their talents and will continue to support Asian cinema and the filmmakers who voice their visions through films.

blank
Travel

