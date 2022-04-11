BIFF and Chanel Partner to Launch “CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy”

‘Asian Film Academy (AFA)’, an educational program of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), returns as ’CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy’ in partnership with Chanel, ending its temporary suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘Asian Film Academy’, designed to discover the emerging generation of Asian filmmakers and catalyze diverse networks among young talents, now has 363 alumni from 32 countries since 2005. For the past 17 years, the ‘Asian Film Academy’ has been well received by participants as a global educational program to learn the practice and philosophy of filmmaking under the guidance of world-renowned directors and instructors. Its alumni have been recognized for their excellence in the film industry around the world and at the world’s prestigious film festivals.

True to its creator, Gabrielle Chanel’s wish to be “part of what will happen next”, Chanel is dedicated to creating an environment in which promising young talents and students who will lead the future film industry can thrive. In addition to this support for the Asian film industry, Chanel is also supporting outstanding filmmakers around the world through international programs such as the ‘Through Her Lens: Tribeca CHANEL Women’s Filmmaker Program’, CHANEL Women Writers’ Network of Toronto International Film Festival, and First Frame of FIRST International Film Festival in Xining, China.

The history of Chanel is intimately linked to cinema’s own history. Gabrielle Chanel instinctively understood the evocative power and influence of film, which revolutionized the arts in the 20th century.

Today Chanel is extending its 100-year long commitment to culture, encouraging talent, and creating the conditions for artists to dare. The ongoing story of Chanel and cinema is now being written with an eye toward the future, through the House’s dedication to emerging filmmakers. Chanel’s support of the ‘Asian Film Academy’, an educational program of the BIFF will play a key role in discovering and nurturing cinema talents in Asia.

With the support of Chanel, ‘CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy’ has a solid foundation for educating young promising Asian talents in a broader and more innovative way and provides the driving force to strengthen their capabilities. Based on this robust financial support, it is expected to be the most enterprising and essential film education program in Asia.

To continue Chanel’s legacy in relation to women and cinema, ‘2022 CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy’ seeks to provide more educational opportunities to Asian female filmmakers and revamp the overall curriculum to provide more creative programs to fellows. By strengthening the mentoring and scholarships program, it plans to actively support fellows to explore various careers and continue networking even after graduating from the academy.

CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy: Open Call

The all-new ‘CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy’ will select approximately 20 young filmmakers from different Asian countries to participate in the program that includes film production, workshops, mentoring and masterclasses. The completed short films by the fellows will be officially screened at the Busan International Film Festival.

Applications will be accepted by May 8th. For more information about the detailed guidelines for applications, please visit the official website of ‘CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy’ (bafa.biff.kr/eng/). The program will be held from September 27th to October 14th.

Hosted by: CHANEL, Busan International Film Festival

Application Dates: April 11 – May 8, 2022 (18:00 KST)

Announcement of Fellows: July 2022 (exact date to be announced)

Script Development and Online Pre-Production: After the announcement of fellows and until September 26, 2022

Program Dates: September 27 – October 14, 2022 (18 days)

Venue: Busan Cinema Center and its surrounding area

For more information, contact ‘CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy’ by email at [email protected]