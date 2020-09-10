BIFF Announces 14th Asian Film Awards Nominations

The Asian Film Awards Academy (“AFAA”) proudly presents the 14th Asian Film Awards (“AFA14”). For the first time ever the awards presentation will align with the Busan International Film Festival.

AFA14 will present 16 awards recognizing artistic and technical achievements in Asian cinema. The winners will be announced and presented with awards on 14 October. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the awards presentation will be broadcast online. All guests and viewers will be able to watch the show on YouTube.

Lee Yong-kwan, Chairman of the Busan International Film Festival, says, “We are delighted to host the prestigious Asian Film Awards in Busan, Asia’s first UNESCO Creative City of Film. AFA14 sees its more intense competition in years since the nominees were drawn from all Asian films in 2019 and the first half of 2020. A total of 39 films from 11 countries and regions are nominated for awards. Despite limitations due to the global pandemic, we anticipate sharing the joyful moments with all award winners.”

The top nominees are Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning Parasite with 10 nominations, followed by So Long, My Son by Wang Xiaoshuai and A Sun by Chung Mong-hong, which have both been nominated in seven categories.

Other nominated films include the Japanese novel-adapted youth story Listen to the Universe, Golden Bear winning Iranian film There is No Evil, and Indian social drama Thappad.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, Chairman of AFAA and the Hong Kong International Film Festival Society, says, “This year, AFAA has taken a ground-breaking step to relocate the AFA14 award presentation to Busan. Though we are facing unprecedented challenges brought by the global coronavirus outbreak, we continue to do our best to connect everyone and express our commitment towards the Asian film industry. I look forward to another edition of celebration and wish AFAA continuing success in providing platforms for nurturing talents and facilitating cultural exchanges in the film industry.”

“Despite all the hardships as a result of COVID-19, we are pleased that AFA 14 will take place in Busan for the first time, and I pay my heartfelt respects and gratitude to all those who are involved. I hope that the Asian film industry will further strengthen cooperation through AFA in the future,” says Ando Hiroyasu, Chairman of Tokyo International Film Festival.

The announcement of the winners will be broadcast on our “Asian Film Awards Academy” YouTube Channel on 14 October in English and subtitled versions will be available from November.