Image: YouTube
BIFFEntertainmentMovies & TV

BIFF Announces 14th Asian Film Awards Nominations

Haps Staff

The Asian Film Awards Academy (“AFAA”) proudly presents the 14th Asian Film Awards (“AFA14”). For the first time ever the awards presentation will align with the Busan International Film Festival.

AFA14 will present 16 awards recognizing artistic and technical achievements in Asian cinema. The winners will be announced and presented with awards on 14 October. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the awards presentation will be broadcast online. All guests and viewers will be able to watch the show on YouTube.

Lee Yong-kwan, Chairman of the Busan International Film Festival, says, “We are delighted to host the prestigious Asian Film Awards in Busan, Asia’s first UNESCO Creative City of Film. AFA14 sees its more intense competition in years since the nominees were drawn from all Asian films in 2019 and the first half of 2020. A total of 39 films from 11 countries and regions are nominated for awards. Despite limitations due to the global pandemic, we anticipate sharing the joyful moments with all award winners.”

The top nominees are Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning Parasite with 10 nominations, followed by So Long, My Son by Wang Xiaoshuai and A Sun by Chung Mong-hong, which have both been nominated in seven categories.

Other nominated films include the Japanese novel-adapted youth story Listen to the Universe, Golden Bear winning Iranian film There is No Evil, and Indian social drama Thappad.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, Chairman of AFAA and the Hong Kong International Film Festival Society, says, “This year, AFAA has taken a ground-breaking step to relocate the AFA14 award presentation to Busan. Though we are facing unprecedented challenges brought by the global coronavirus outbreak, we continue to do our best to connect everyone and express our commitment towards the Asian film industry. I look forward to another edition of celebration and wish AFAA continuing success in providing platforms for nurturing talents and facilitating cultural exchanges in the film industry.”

“Despite all the hardships as a result of COVID-19, we are pleased that AFA 14 will take place in Busan for the first time, and I pay my heartfelt respects and gratitude to all those who are involved. I hope that the Asian film industry will further strengthen cooperation through AFA in the future,” says Ando Hiroyasu, Chairman of Tokyo International Film Festival.

The announcement of the winners will be broadcast on our “Asian Film Awards Academy” YouTube Channel on 14 October in English and subtitled versions will be available from November.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

BIFF

BIFF Asian Project Market 2020 Announces Virtual Event and 22 Official Selections

Haps Staff -
Asian Project Market, the biggest market for investment and co-production in Asia, will be held online from October 12 to 14.
Read more
Movies & TV

Blockbuster Movies Once Again Pushed Back in Theaters Nationwide

BeFM News -
A recent spike in new coronavirus cases has dealt another heavy blow to the South Korean film industry, pushing distributors to postpone the release of titles set to hit theaters next month.
Read more
Movies & TV

Busan International Short Film Festival Begins Online Today

Haps Staff -
The oldest international film festival in the country, the Busan International Short Film Festival kicks off its 37th edition today.
Read more
Movies & TV

Busan International Short Film Festival Converts to Online

Haps Staff -
The 37th Busan International Short Film Festival has announced that it has canceled all offline screenings scheduled due to the second phase of social distancing.
Read more
Movies & TV

JIMFF Concludes Successful Online Festival

Haps Staff -
The 16th Jecheon International Music and Film Festival has ended its successful five-day journey.
Read more
BIFF

Asian Contents & Film Market to Run as a Combined Virtual and Physical Event at This Year’s BIFF

Haps Staff -
The Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM), which had its name changed from Asian Film Market last May, will run as a combined virtual and physical event from October 12th to 14th.
Read more

The Latest

City of Busan Eases Restrictions On Six High Risk Facilities

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that restrictions on six of the 12 deemed high-risk facilities have been eased as of 3 p.m. yesterday.
Read more

How to Watch the 16th Busan International Dance Festival Online

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The 16th Busan International Dance Festival 2020 set for this weekend has canceled all of its on-site events scheduled to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more

부산시, 고위험시설 6종 ‘집합 금지→제한’ 완화

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시는 9월 10일 오후 3시부로 PC방 등 고위험시설 6종에 대해 집합금지 행정명령을 집합제한으로 완화한다고 밝혔다. 
Read more

McQueen’s Offering Surf and Turf Special

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McQueen's at the Hilton Hotel in Gijang is hosting a "Surf and Turf" special this September.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Construction of Gumosan Cable Car to Begin

Travel Haps Staff -
Construction of the Gumosan Cable Car in Hadong-gun, Gyeongnam province is set to begin after a six-month delay.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
78 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Thu
24 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
24 °
Sun
24 °
Mon
24 °

Dine & Drink

McQueen’s Offering Surf and Turf Special

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McQueen's at the Hilton Hotel in Gijang is hosting a "Surf and Turf" special this September.
Read more

Centum Beer Festival Officially Calls Off This Year’s Event

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Organizers of the Centum Beer Festival have officially canceled this year's event.
Read more

Delivery Apps Doing Big Business as Diners Stay Home

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Major delivery apps are enjoying a large increase in business as many diners forego dine-in options around the country.
Read more

HQ Bar Announces September Promotions

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli has announced its September food and drink promotions.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea