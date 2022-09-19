BIFF Announces Dates for Ticket Sales

Tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Busan International Film Festival will start at 2 pm on the 23rd.

Tickets for general screenings will be held online from 2pm on the 27th.

BIFF also announced that ticket reservations for the ‘Asia Contents Awards’ will be available online from the 23rd. The Asia Contents Awards is an awards ceremony for excellent TV and OTT (online video service) content across Asia, and will be held as an offline event for the first time in three years.

Reservations can be made on the official website of the Busan International Film Festival and the official app ‘BIFF’. All tickets are issued online and via mobile. However, on-site reservations are possible only for canceled tickets and remaining seats.

The 27th BIFF, which announced the first normal event in three years after overcoming COVID-19, will operate 100% of the seats without social distancing and will be held in the Busan Cinema Center for ten days from October 5 to 14.