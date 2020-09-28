BIFF Announces Jurors For Actor & Actress of the Year, BIFF Mecenat, and Sonje Awards

The 25th Busan International Film Festival announces the jury members for the BIFF Mecenat Award, Sonje Award, and Actor & Actress of the Year.

Juries Announced for Actor & Actress of the Year

Actor & Actress of the Year are awards that discover new talents who will lead the future of Korean cinema. The awards are given to a notable new actor and actress in independent Korean feature films invited to the Busan International Film Festival’s New Currents and Korean Cinema Today-Vision sections.

Choo Sang Mee and Jung Jin Young, who both act and direct, are this year’s jury members for Actor & Actress of the Year. Choo Sang Mee acts across genres in films, on television, and in theaters, and started directing with the short film Dressing Room (2010). Her feature-length directorial debut The Children Gone to Poland (2018) was screened in the Wide Angle section at the 23rd Busan International Film Festival.

Jung Jin Young is a seasoned actor who appeared in four megahit films that attracted more than 10 million viewers including King and the Clown (2005). He made his directorial debut with Me and Me (2020), which is invited to the Korean Cinema Today-Panorama section of this year’s Busan International Film Festival.

Actor & Actress of the Year awards have highlighted distinguished new actors since the inception in 2014: Choi Woo-shik in Set Me Free, Cho Soohyang in Wild Flowers, Lee Ju-won in Alone, Jang Sun in Communication & Lies, Lee Minji and Koo Kyohwan in Jane, Jeon Yeobeen in After My Death, and Park Jonghwan in Hit the Night, Lee Juyeong in Maggie, and Moon Choi in Our Body. Last year Kim Junhyung and Mun Hye-in received the Actor & Actress of the Year awards for their expressive emotional delivery in The Education.

Juries Announced for BIFF Mecenat Award and Sonje Award

BIFF Mecenat Award and Sonje Award are given to Korean and Asian documentary films and short films screening in the Wide Angle competition sections. BIFF Mecenat Award is given to two documentary films, one each from Korea and Asia; Sonje Award is given to two short films, one each from Korea and Asia. The director of the winning film is awarded 10,000,000 KRW.

The BIFF Mecenat Award jury members are Nick Deocampo, a Filipino documentary filmmaker and film historian; Park Inho, the president of the Busan Film Critics Association and a film critic; and Chalida Uabumrungjit, the director of the Thai Film Archive.

The Sonje Award jury members are Indonesian Ifa Isfansyah, the founder of Jogja Film Academy and Jogja-NETPAC Asian Film Festival; Kim Yiseok, the president of film and culture cooperative Cine Folk and the director of the Cinema & Transmedia Institute at Dong-Eui University; and Kazakh Sharipa Urazbayeva, director of Mariam (2019), which was invited to various film festivals, including the Busan International Film Festival.