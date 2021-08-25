BIFF Announces the Jury Members for the Kim Jiseok, BIFF Mecenat, and Sonje Awards

Reza Mirkarimi, Gulnara Abukeyeva, and Kim Haery have been appointed as members of the Kim Jiseok Award jury at the 26th Busan International Film Festival.

The Kim Jiseok Award was established in 2017 to commemorate the spirit of the late BIFF program director, Kim Jiseok, who was dedicated to supporting the growth of Asian cinema.

Among the world premieres directed by renowned Asian directors, two films are selected and each director is awarded USD 10,000. This year, Iranian director Reza Mirkarimi has been appointed as the jury president. Gulnara Abikeyeva, professor and film critic from Kazakhstan, and Kim Haery, a film critic and the current editor-in-chief of the film magazine CINE21, will form the Kim Jiseok Award jury.

The six jury members for the BIFF Mecenat and Sonje Awards have been announced, and they are setting out to discover the best documentary and short film in Asia!

These jurors for the BIFF Mecenat and Sonje Awards are also drawing a lot of attention, as they are film industry participants whose capacities are widely acknowledged and respected both domestically and internationally. The BIFF Mecenat Award selects a Korean and an Asian documentary, and the Sonje Award selects a Korean and an Asian short film among the films invited to the Wide Angle competition section. The winners are awarded KRW 10,000,000 each.

BIFF Mecenat Award

The BIFF Mecenat Award jury consists of director Wang Nanfu, who gained worldwide recognition for her film, Hooligan Sparrow (2016), which was nominated for the Academy Awards for Best Documentary Feature in 2017, director Kelvin Kyung Kun Park, who is a visual artist and was a recipient of the BIFF Mecenat Award in 2018 with his film ARMY, and Mandy Marahimin, who endeavors to commercialize Indonesian and Southeast Asian documentaries.

26th BIFF Sonje Award Jury

Bastian Meiresonne, who is actively participating in various international film festivals as an Asian cinema consultant and organizer ; Royston Tan, a Singaporean director whose name was on Time Magazine’s “Top 20 Asian Heroes” list in 2004 ; and Yoon Danbi, who won four awards at BIFF 2019 with her feature debut, Moving On (2019), join the Sonje Award jury.