BIFF Announces the Special Program in Focus: Korean Diasporic Cinema

By Haps Staff

The 28th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), which will be held for 10 days from October 4 to October 13, presents the event schedule and the list of guests for the Special Program in Focus: Korean Diasporic Cinema.

Among the illustrious guests are the acclaimed Steven Yeun, John Cho, along with esteemed directors Lee Isaac Chung and Justin Chon.

They will be participating in a series of captivating events, including press conferences, open talks, and special guest appearances, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Special Program in Focus: Korean Diasporic Cinema aims to provide an opportunity to explore the cinematic worlds of Korean-American filmmakers and actors who have gained recognition in Hollywood in recent years, highlighting their significance within the American film industry.

The program features a total of 6 films, including Past Lives (2023), the most-talked-about film at this year’s Sundance Film Festival; Jamojaya (2023), the latest film of Justin Chon, who co-directed the series Pachinko (2022); Minari (2020) directed by Lee Isaac Chung, for which Youn Yuh-jung won the 2021 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress; Burning (2018) directed by Lee Chang-dong, which won the 2018 Cannes Film Festival FIPRESCI Prize; and Columbus (2017) and Searching (2018). In addition, Korean-American directors and actors who have solidified their presence in the American film industry will be visiting Busan and participate in various events.

Special Program in Focus: Korean Diasporic Cinema Event Schedule

Image: BIFF

Due to the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), actors are subject to certain restrictions when taking part in foreign film festivals. Consequently, please note that actors John Cho and Steven Yeun will not be available to participate in the Guest Visit (GV).

Furthermore, they are not allowed to respond to nor comment on any questions related to American films and TV series they starred in during all festival events, including press conferences. However, there are exceptions to these regulations, notably the film Burning (2018), featuring actor Steven Yeun, as it is a Korean production, and Past Lives (2023), which has received prior approval from SAG. It is permitted to pose questions regarding these 2 films during festival events, including the GV.

