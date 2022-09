The Busan International Film Festival unveiled the cast of its “Actors House” program scheduled for this year’s festival.

Actors House is a series of special talks for top actors in the Korean film industry to meet the audience and talk about their acting life and philosophy.

Kang Dong-won of the film “Broker”, actress Lee Young-ae, Ha Jeong-woo from the streaming series “Narco-Saints” and Han Ji-min from “Yonder” have been invited this year.