BIFF Asian Project Market 2020 Announces Virtual Event and 22 Official Selections

Asian Project Market, the biggest market for investment and co-production in Asia, will be held online from October 12 to 14.

This year marks the 23rd year for APM, a business platform introducing aspiring worldwide film projects to industry professionals and providing an exemplary opportunity to invest and co-produce. Since its foundation in 1998, APM has presented 585 projects in total, with more than 250 completed into films.

APM will go online this year for local and international participants who cannot physically be present at onsite business meetings due to COVID-19.

Presenting the latest promising film projects and serving as a bridge between the projects and the industry professionals, APM will provide an exceptional experience for all participants.

Reveals 22 Official Projects All Across Asia

Several of this year’s APM project selections include those made by filmmakers that have been awarded at previous editions of the Busan International Film Festival.

New Currents Award 2019 winner for Rom, director Tran Thanh Huy’s newest work Tick It and FIPRESCI International Critics’ Award 2018 winner for The Red Phallus, Tashi Gyeltshen’s brand new film A River in the Mirror have been selected.

Director Sheron Dayoc, winner of BIFF Mecenat Award 2016 with The Crescent Rising, will participate in this year’s APM with 6th Finger, and director Elzat Eskendir who won Sonje Award in the same year for Off-season, will present Abel. A Burning Question, the newest project by director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, whose film Television was selected as the closing film for the Busan International Film Festival 2012, is also noteworthy.

Other notable projects are Ripple of Life by director Wei Shujun and LOVE LIFE by director Fukada Koji, whose latest films were selected for the Cannes Official Selection 2020.

This year’s APM presents 6 Korean projects. Director Kim Seungwoo, who was invited to numerous prominent film festivals including the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 with Bring Me Home, will participate in APM with The Survivor.

Director Ahn Jaehuun, the winner of the Contrechamp Jury Distinction of the Annecy International Animated Film Festival 2020 for The Shaman Sorceress, will present his animation project A Thousand Years Together.

Nowhere To Hide Ⅱ by director Lee Myungse, A Bite of the Cosmos by director Shin Dongseok, Flowers of Mold by director Shim Hyejung, and A Taegueki Boy by director Jeong Heejae are also included in the 6 selections.

