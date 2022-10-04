BIFF Coverage

BIFF Begins

Jeff Liebsch

The 27th edition of the Busan International Film Festival gets underway today for 10 days highlighting the best in Asian and World cinema.

Today’s activities include:

Opening Ceremony

Hosted by actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Jeon Yeo-been.

Opening film: “Scent of Wind” by Iranian director Hagi Mohaghegh

Tony Leung Chiu-wai was named “Asian Filmmaker of the Year” and will be at the festival to accept the award.

Opening Ceremony Schedule

17:00 – 18:00 — Spectator/Guest entry
18:00 – 19:10 — Red carpet event
19:10 – 20:00 — Official event
20:00 – 21:41 — Opening film screening

Jeff Liebsch
Jeff Liebsch
Jeff Liebsch has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Eurobasket, Tribal Football and Yonhap News. He can be followed on Twitter at @chevybusan.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
82 %
5.1kmh
75 %
Tue
18 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 