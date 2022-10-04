BIFF Begins

The 27th edition of the Busan International Film Festival gets underway today for 10 days highlighting the best in Asian and World cinema.

Today’s activities include:

Opening Ceremony

Hosted by actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Jeon Yeo-been.

Opening film: “Scent of Wind” by Iranian director Hagi Mohaghegh

Tony Leung Chiu-wai was named “Asian Filmmaker of the Year” and will be at the festival to accept the award.

Opening Ceremony Schedule

17:00 – 18:00 — Spectator/Guest entry

18:00 – 19:10 — Red carpet event

19:10 – 20:00 — Official event

20:00 – 21:41 — Opening film screening