BIFF Begins

The 28th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) is set to kick off tonight with its grand opening ceremony, signaling the commencement of its exciting 10-day journey.

The opening ceremony will be hosted by actress Park Eun-bin, after actor Lee Je-hoon was unable to co-host the opening ceremony due to health constraints.

This year’s BIFF boasts a rich lineup, featuring 209 official selections from 69 countries and 60 films from Community BIFF selections, totaling 269 films.

Audiences will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in these cinematic offerings across 25 screens at four primary screening venues: Busan Cinema Center, CGV Centum City, LOTTE CINEMA Centum City, and LOTTE CINEMA Daeyoung.

The guest list for this year’s festival includes esteemed figures from Korea and Asia, with a notable presence being the renowned figure in Hong Kong cinema, Chow Yun Fat, who is also this year’s recipient of the Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award.

Attendees can look forward to engaging in various events and programs such as Open Talks, Outdoor Greetings, and Actors’ House. The film lineup promises a blend of works by industry virtuosos and emerging filmmakers poised to lead the next generation of Asian cinema.

Simultaneously, the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) continues to shatter its previous records with increased participation year after year.

This year, the ACFM returns with an enhanced curriculum, featuring the CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy, Community BIFF, and BIFF Everywhere.

It celebrates its 6th anniversary with a program emphasizing audience engagement and includes the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, now expanded to encompass OTT contents from around the globe.

For those unable to attend in person, the 28th Busan International Film Festival will livestream its opening ceremony on BIFF’s official YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/@Busanfilmfest) and NaverTV (tv.naver.com/biff23) on October 4th from 18:00 KST.

This live broadcast ensures that even those who can’t be in Busan physically can still partake in Asia’s largest film festival.

Today’s activities include:

Opening Ceremony

Hosted by actress Park Eun-bin

Opening film: “Because I Hate Korea” by Jang Kun-jae

Chow Yun-fat was named “Asian Filmmaker of the Year” and will be at the festival to accept the award.

Opening Ceremony Schedule

17:00 – 18:00 — Spectator/Guest entry

18:00 – 19:10 — Red carpet event

19:10 – 20:00 — Official event

20:00 – Opening film screening