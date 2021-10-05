BIFF Begins

The 26th edition of the Busan International Film Festival gets underway today for 10 days highlighting the best in Asian and World cinema.

Today’s activities include:

4 p.m. — Cinema Forest Event @ Busan Apec Naru Park

Director Im Kwon-taek, the recipient of The Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award at the 26th BIFF, and Ahn Sung-ki, the beloved Korean actor, will participate in the event, along with Chairman Lee Yong-kwan and Deputy Director Kim Bok-keun of the Busan International Film Festival among other stars.

This event encourages the citizens to participate in the formation of Green City Busan, with filmmakers leading by example through planting trees in response to the climate crisis.

Opening Ceremony

Hosted by Actor Song Joong Ki and actress Park So Dam.

Opening film: Director Im Sang-soo’s “Heaven: To the Land of Happiness”

Opening Ceremony Schedule

17:00 – 18:00 — Spectator/Guest entry

18:00 – 19:10 — Red carpet event

19:10 – 20:00 — Official event

20:00 – 21:41 — Opening film screening