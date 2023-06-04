BIFF Board of Directors Accepts Resignation of Huh Moon-young

The board of directors of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has accepted the resignation of Executive Chairman Huh Moon-young, who stepped down amidst a personnel dispute.

In an effort to address the issues stemming from the dispute, the board has also approved the formation of an innovation committee.

Cho Jong-guk, the newly appointed chairman of the steering committee, who was at the center of the personnel controversy, has been urged to lead the festival to a successful outcome.

The BIFF board of directors convened for its 4th meeting at 3:00 pm on the 2nd, focusing on the agenda of the ‘Busan International Film Festival Innovation Committee’. After a lengthy discussion of about 2 hours and 30 minutes, the board reached agreements on three items and resolutions on two items.

Firstly, it was unanimously agreed to accept the resignation of executive chairman Huh Moon-young, respecting his decision. To ensure the smooth execution of BIFF, it was announced that the festival would proceed under an agency system led by chief programmer Nam Dong-chul. Cho Jong-guk, the chairman of the steering committee, emphasized the importance of holding the film festival on a grand scale.

As part of the resolutions, the proposal to establish an innovation committee was passed. The committee will seek input from the film industry and civil society through a preparatory committee and present its findings to the board of directors at a later date.

The preparatory committee consists of Kang Dong-soo, Kim Jong-min, Kim Jin-hae, Nam Song-woo, Lee Cheong-san, Director Heo Eun, and Busan City Director Kim Ki-hwan from the Culture and Sports Bureau. The aim is to establish the innovation committee as soon as possible.

The inaugural meeting of the Innovation Committee Preparatory Committee is scheduled to take place today.