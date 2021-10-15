Image: BIFF
BIFF Coverage

BIFF Comes to a Close

Jeff Liebsch

The 26th Busan International Film Festival concluded a successful 10-day run Friday night after the closing ceremonies and screening of “Anita” by director Longman Leung.

This year, 76,072 people came to the theaters which were held at 50% capacity. It represented about 80% of the total seats possible for the festival.

Last year, only 18,000 people were able to attend.

Despite the local restrictions, 3,330 people visited Community BIFF in Nampo-dong, while the first time Neighborhood BIFF attached 3,771 people around 14 districts in Busan.

BIFF Chairman Lee Yong-kwan was pleased with the event, stating in BIFF’s morning press conference via Zoom that he was delighted to overcome the difficulties that the festival had this year.

While the festival may have lacked the international flavor it usually has, it ran quite smoothly even with the current quarantine measures in place.

The New Currents Award for best film was shared by China’s Wang Er Zhuo for “Farewell, My Hometown” and Korea’s Kim Se-in’s “The Apartment With Two Women”.

