BIFF Day 1: Asia’s Largest Film Festival Gets Underway

31st Busan International Film Festival Day 1: Tuesday, October 6 Don’t miss 18:00Red carpet arrivals at the Busan Cinema Center 19:00Opening ceremony 20:20World premiere of The Table: Day and Night

The 31st Busan International Film Festival opens tonight, kicking off 10 days of screenings at the Busan Cinema Center and venues across the city through October 15.

This year’s festival presents 247 official selections from 59 countries. Kim Jong-kwan’s The Table: Day and Night opens the festival as a world premiere, and 14 films have been invited to the Competition section to spotlight the future of Asian cinema.

BIFF also reached a new milestone this year after being officially recognized as an A-list festival by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF). On top of that, the winner of the Busan Award, the top prize in the Competition section, is now eligible to be submitted for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, giving films discovered in Busan a stronger path to the world stage.

On the industry side, the 21st Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) runs October 10-13 at BEXCO Exhibition Center 2, with 64 programs across seven categories covering IP, global investment and distribution, cinematic AI and new media. The Asian Project Market (APM), Busan Story Market (BSM) and InnoAsia round out the business program.

Community programs are also growing. BIFF Everywhere, now in its sixth year, has expanded to 17 areas including Yangsan and Seoul, while Community BIFF returns to Nampo-dong from October 8-11 with an audience-programmed lineup of 69 films over 42 screenings.

For more information, visit the official BIFF website at www.biff.kr.

Here’s what’s happening on Day 1 around the festival.

Opening Ceremony

17:00-21:40 | Opening Ceremony and Red Carpet

Location: Busan Cinema Center

Schedule: 17:00 doors open, 18:00 red carpet, 19:00 ceremony, 20:20 screening

Film:The Table: Day and Night (Kim Jong-kwan, Korea, 80 min)

Road closures: Suyeonggangbyeon-daero and Centum 5-ro, 17:30-19:30; Centum seo-ro, 17:00-23:00

Getting there: No event parking. Take the subway to Centum City Station (Line 2) or a bus. Busan Cinema Center Map 17:00 doors open, 18:00 red carpet, 19:00 ceremony, 20:20 screeningThe Table: Day and Night (Kim Jong-kwan, Korea, 80 min)Suyeonggangbyeon-daero and Centum 5-ro, 17:30-19:30; Centum seo-ro, 17:00-23:00No event parking. Take the subway to Centum City Station (Line 2) or a bus.

BIFF Everywhere

BIFF Everywhere takes outdoor and neighborhood screenings to markets, parks, campuses and landmarks across Busan, running October 3-15. Programs are in Korean.

No BIFF Everywhere screenings today.

Community BIFF

Community BIFF is the community-run side of the festival in Nampo-dong, where BIFF began in 1996, with outdoor stage greetings, screenings and performances running October 8-11, following an Eve event on October 5. Programs are in Korean.

No Community BIFF events today. The program resumes Thursday, October 8.

Schedules are set by BIFF and can change without notice. Book paid events at ticket.biff.kr and see the full listings at biff.kr.