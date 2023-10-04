BIFF Day 2: What’s On

The glitz and glamor of the opening ceremony of the 28th Busan International Film Festival took place last night at the Busan Cinema Center with the opening ceremony hosted by actress Park Eun-bin.

After the red carpet entrance, Chow Yun Fat was named “Asian Filmmaker of the Year” and the opening film, “Because I Hate Korea” by Jang Kun-jae, was screened at the outdoor theater to an appreciative audience.

Here’s what’s happening on Day 2 around the festival.

Open Talk

Filmmakers and actors sit down for in-depth film talk in a casual atmosphere.

Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center

12:30-13:20 — Because I Hate Korea

15:00-15:50 — Korean Diasporic Cinema

16:00-16:50 — Believer 2

17:00-18:00 — Chow Yun Fat: True Colors of a Hero

Outdoor Greeting

A 20-minute long outdoor stage greeting of the directors and actors of the films invited to the Busan International Film Festival to briefly introduce the film.

Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center

13:30-13:50 — Ms. Apocolypse

14:00-14:20 — A Man of Reason

14:30-14:50 — Soulmate

Handprinting Ceremony

Chow Yun Fat

Time: 18:00-18:30

Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center

Language: Chinese, Korean

Actors House

John Cho

Time: 19:00-20:30

Location: KNN Theater, BI

Tickets: Required

Special Talk

Special Talk Poetry X LEE Chang-dong, PAIK Kun-woo

Director Lee Chang-dong and Paik Kun-woo, famous pianist and spouse of actress Yun Jung-hee, reminisce about the masterpiece Poetry of the late actress Yun Jung-hee, who is considered one of the best actors in Korean film history, and her life.

Time: After the 12:30 screening

Location: CGV Centum City 2

Tickets: 9,000 won