Image: Andrew Murphy
BIFF Coverage

BIFF Day 2: What’s On

By Jeff Liebsch

The glitz and glamor of the opening ceremony of the 28th Busan International Film Festival took place last night at the Busan Cinema Center with the opening ceremony hosted by actress Park Eun-bin.

After the red carpet entrance, Chow Yun Fat was named “Asian Filmmaker of the Year” and the opening film, “Because I Hate Korea” by Jang Kun-jae, was screened at the outdoor theater to an appreciative audience.

Here’s what’s happening on Day 2 around the festival.

Open Talk

Filmmakers and actors sit down for in-depth film talk in a casual atmosphere.

Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center

12:30-13:20 — Because I Hate Korea

15:00-15:50 — Korean Diasporic Cinema

16:00-16:50 — Believer 2

17:00-18:00 — Chow Yun Fat: True Colors of a Hero

Outdoor Greeting

A 20-minute long outdoor stage greeting of the directors and actors of the films invited to the Busan International Film Festival to briefly introduce the film.

Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center

13:30-13:50 — Ms. Apocolypse

14:00-14:20 — A Man of Reason

14:30-14:50 — Soulmate

Handprinting Ceremony

Chow Yun Fat

Time: 18:00-18:30

Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center

Language: Chinese, Korean

Actors House

John Cho

Time: 19:00-20:30

Location: KNN Theater, BI

Tickets: Required

Special Talk

Special Talk Poetry X LEE Chang-dong, PAIK Kun-woo

Director Lee Chang-dong and Paik Kun-woo, famous pianist and spouse of actress Yun Jung-hee, reminisce about the masterpiece Poetry of the late actress Yun Jung-hee, who is considered one of the best actors in Korean film history, and her life.

Time: After the 12:30 screening

Location: CGV Centum City 2

Tickets: 9,000 won

 

Jeff Liebsch
Jeff Liebsch
Jeff Liebsch has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Eurobasket, Tribal Football and Yonhap News. He can be followed on Twitter at @chevybusan.

Related Articles

Traffic Control to be Implemented Tonight Ahead of Tonight’s BIFF Opening Ceremony

BIFF Begins

Two Movies Filmed in Gyeongnam Make Their Debut at BIFF

Park Eun-Bin to Host BIFF Opening Ceremony Solo After Lee Je-Hoon Pulls Out Due to Illness

Diverse European Films & Filmmakers to Attend BIFF

2023 Asian Contents & Film Market Announces Platform BUSAN Program

The Latest

Busan Promotes its World Expo Bid During BIFF

Dunkin’ Introduces 3 Chewy Chewy Donuts for its DOM

Yokji Island Cultural Festival Taking Place October 6 and 7

Korea Destinations: Food and Fun Galore at the Gimje Horizon Festival

‘Akyang Horse Riding Center’ Gaining Popularity in Haman

10 Festivals to Look Forward to in October

Busan
clear sky
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
77 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Wed
21 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 