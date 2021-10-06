BIFF Day 2: What’s On

The glitz and glamor of the opening ceremony of the 26th Busan International Film Festival took place last night at the Busan Cinema Center with the opening ceremony hosted by Song Joong-ki and Park So-dam.

After the red carpet entrance, the opening film, director Im Sang-soo’s “Heaven: To the Land of Happiness”, was screened at the outdoor theater to an appreciative audience happy to return to a sense of normalcy at the theater.

This year’s festival sees only 50% capacity at theaters, but it is still a much larger improvement over the 25th edition which saw low crowds and only one screening per film.

Here’s what’s happening on Day 2 around the festival.

Hamaguchi Ryusuke x Bong Joon Ho Special Talk

09:00 – 12:00 Drive My Car Screening Busan Cinema Center – Cinema 1

Price: KRW 20,000

Language: Korean and Japanese

12:00 – 12:30 Drive My Car GV

14:00 – 16:00 Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy Screening

16:00 – 16:30 Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy GV

17:00 – 18:30 Hamaguchi Ryusuke x Bong Joon Ho Special Talk

Japanese director, Hamaguchi Ryusuke, has been honored with the title of Japan’s representative director for the next generation, succeeding Koreeda Hirokazu, after winning the Silver Bear – Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival 2021 with Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy (2021), and the Award for Best Screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival 2021 with Drive My Car (2021). Being a well-known fan a of Director Bong, he has hosted the Guest Visit (GV) of Memories of Murder (2003) as a special guest at BIFF2019, and led a deep talk session about Parasite (2019) in Japan last year. The meeting with the audience will take place after the screenings, and the Special Talk will be held after the GVs of Drive My Car and Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy on Oct 7 (Thurs) with the two directors Bong Joon Ho and Hamaguchi Ryusuke. The tickets for this talk session will be sold as a package set, which will include the premiere, the GV, and the Special Talk.

Actors’ House — Lee Je-hoon

Time: 18:30 – 19:30

Location: KNN Theater (KNNTower B1)

Price: KRW 8,000

Language: Korean

Moderator: Beck Una, the head of Una Labo Actorology

BIFF in the Neighborhood Schedule

BIFF in the Neighborhood takes its first steps in expanding the film festival, which started in Nampo-dong (Jung-gu) and was held around the Haeundae area, to the Greater Busan area. The audience can watch films in local communities through the screens set up in 14 districts.

All films begin at 8 p.m.

Busanjin-gu / Busan Citizens Park — Everglow

Dong-gu / Busan Eurasia Platform — Slate

Gangseo-gu / Roksan — Moving on

Saha-gu / Jangnim Port Bunezia — Radiance

Seo-gu / Cheonmasan-ecohouse — House of Hummingbird

Community BIFF

Community BIFF, which is a multifaceted cultural festival-within-festival made by the audience, is BIFF’s “spinoff” festival. This program was launched in order to seek new ways of discovering the role, function, and mode of existence of the film festival amidst a rapidly transforming media environment. While making meaningful strides across an ever-changing world, Community BIFF has encouraged voluntary participation of the audience, experimented with unconventional ways of watching films, and promoted the expansion of cinema into spaces of everyday life. The objective was to create an open film festival in which audience members, filmmakers, experts and activists of various fields, and local residents can all actively partake. Audience-centeredness, which is a core value of the Busan International Film Festival, cultural inclusion, and diversity are at the basis of Community BIFF’s identity.