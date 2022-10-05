BIFF Day 2: What’s On

The glitz and glamor of the opening ceremony of the 27th Busan International Film Festival took place last night at the Busan Cinema Center with the opening ceremony hosted by actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Jeon Yeo-been.

After the red carpet entrance, Tony Leung Chiu-wai was named “Asian Filmmaker of the Year” and the opening film, director “Scent of Wind” by Iranian director Hagi Mohaghegh”, was screened at the outdoor theater to an appreciative audience happy to return to a sense of normalcy at the theater.

This year’s festival sees a return to normal capacity at theaters as last year saw only 50% of seats available.

Here’s what’s happening on Day 2 around the festival.

Everything About Avatar: The Way of Water

The 27th Busan International Film Festival will present a video footage of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Along with the screening of the approximately 15-minute video footage of Avatar: The Way of Water, Jon Landau, the producer of the film, will provide a discussion on pertinent information about the film and its production.

Also he is expected to reveal his insights into how he produced the main scenes of Avatar: The Way of Water at the event.

Following the screening, the director, James Cameron himself will join Jon Landau via online, to speak with the audience.

Avatar fascinated the audience with its most advanced graphic technology when released in 2009, and it will be a great opportunity for the Avatar fans who have been waiting for its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water to meet the director and the producer.

Location: CGV Centum City 4

Time: 14:00

Language: English and Korean

Tickets: Required

Open Talk

Filmmakers and actors sit down for in-depth film talk in a casual atmosphere.

Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center

15:30-16:10 — Somebody

16:20-17:00 — Glitch

17:10-17:50 — Connect

Outdoor Greeting

A 20-minute long outdoor stage greeting of the directors and actors of the films invited to the Busan International Film Festival to briefly introduce the film.

Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center

15:00-15:20 — A Letter from Kyoto

Special Talk

Kim Hong-joon, the Director of the Korean Film Archive, and music columnist Kim Won-cheol share an extensive conversation about the film Nakdong River and its musician Yun l-sang.

Location: Cinema 3, Busan Cinema Center

Language: English, Korean

Tickets: Required

After the 20:30 screening — Nakdong River x Kim Hong-joon

BIFF EVERYWHERE

BIFF EVERYWHERE is a program where the entire village of Busan is transformed into a venue for the film festival, which had great success when it was first launched last year.

The Busan International Film Festival discovered landmarks and tourist attractions representing Busan so that the audience can watch films within their local communities via screens set up in 16 districts throughout the city.

While the audience had to visit Haeundae and Nampo-dong to attend the festival in previous years, BIFF EVERYWHERE is an in-my-neighborhood film festival, where the audience can enjoy the festival at their own community.

Furthermore, the audience can join the festival with ease and share rich experiences with their neighbors, such as the screening of popular films from domestic and international film festivals, meetings with guests, and attending performances by local artists.

This year’s ‘Village Filmmaking Project’ project, which was piloted last year, will be greatly expanded this year. 8 short films produced by local residents and their documentaries of the production process will be presented.

Date: Oct 6 (Thurs) – Oct 13 (Thurs), 2022 *Schedule varies by region/district

Venue: 17 spots including Haeundae Event Plaza, Busan Citizens Park, Dadaepo Beach Park, Yongho Starlight Park, Chinatown, and Beomeosa Temple

A detailed schedule will be announced via the BIFF website

Community BIFF

Community BIFF, a spin-off festival of the Busan International Film Festival, celebrates its 5th year since its launch in 2018.

Community BIFF aims to be an open film festival where audiences, filmmakers, activists, academics, and local residents become agents of the festival.

With the audience being the core value of the Busan International Film Festival, Community BIFF 2022 has been presenting a diverse spectrum of programs every year that is based on Busan’s characteristics, openness, flexibility, and diversity.

Community BIFF, which seeks novel experiences such as ‘voluntary participation’, ‘watching experimental films’, conversations with the field, and solidarity, will reach the audience with various events, such as this year’s newly introduced Memories on Super 8: Once Upon a Time in Busan.

1. REQUEST CINEMA

‘Made by Audience!’, REQUEST CINEMA is the main program that provides opportunities for the audience to become programmers of the Busan International Film Festival. Audience participants take on the programmer’s role of selecting movies to watch together, and the screening is greenlit when a certain number of tickets are booked through crowd ticketing. Date: Oct 6 (Thurs) – Oct 10 (Mon), 2022 Venue: LOTTE CINEMA Daeyoung

2. Day X Day

Day X Day screens a series of films that fall under a certain theme or share commonalities, and provides an opportunity to delve deeply into them. This year, the Day X Day collaborated with 5 organizations and institutions, including the Petit Cinema Festival, the BUMA Democratic Uprising Memorial Foundation, the Directors Guild of Korea, Indie-AniFest, and the Korean Film Archive. Date: Oct 6 (Thurs) – Oct 10 (Mon), 2022 Venue: LOTTE CINEMA Daeyoung

3. Youth Special Program