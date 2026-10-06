BIFF Day 2: What’s On

31st Busan International Film Festival Day 2: Wednesday, October 7 Don’t miss 13:30Lee Chang-dong and the Possible Love cast 16:00Hyun Bin and Jung Woo-sung for Made in Korea Season 2 20:20Alfonso and Jonás Cuarón after Gravity

Schedule change: The outdoor stage greeting for The Assassin(s) and the Actors’ House session with Lee Minho, both originally set for today, have been canceled at the request of the film’s production company. Tickets for the Actors’ House session are being refunded automatically.

The first full day of guest events is a big one, with Lee Chang-dong and his Possible Love cast, Koreeda Hirokazu, Hyun Bin and Jung Woo-sung on the outdoor stage, and Alfonso Cuarón and his son Jonás talking after a special IMAX screening of Gravity.

Here’s what’s happening on Day 2 around the festival.

Open Talk

Filmmakers and actors sit down for a relaxed, in-depth conversation about their film (about 50 minutes).

Location: Busan Cinema Center Roof Theater Map

13:30-14:20 | Possible Love

Guests: Director Lee Chang-dong; Actors Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, Cho Yeo-jeong

15:00-15:50 | Cattle Run

Guests: Director Kim Ji-hyun; Actors Ryu Seung-ryong, Park Hae-jun, Ong Seong-wu, Lee Sang-hee

17:00-17:40 | The Table: Day and Night (Opening Film)

Guests: Director Kim Jong-kwan; Actors Kim Min-ha, Joo Jong-hyuk, Han Sun-hwa, Shim Eun-kyung, Jeon So-young, Kim Dong-hwi

Outdoor Greeting

Directors and casts of invited films take the outdoor stage for a quick 20-minute introduction.

Location: Busan Cinema Center Roof Theater Map

11:20-11:40 | Bedford Park

Guests: Director Stephanie Ahn; Actors Moon Choi, Son Sukku

12:00-12:20 | You, Like a Star

Guests: Director Fujii Michihito; Actor Yokohama Ryusei

12:30-12:50 | The Chain of Roses

Guests: Director Sato Sakichi; Actors Maruyama Ryuhei, Sawajiri Erika

14:30-14:50 | Happily Ever After

Guests: Director Feng-I Fiona Roan; Actors Shuhua Yeh, Xuan Chen, Kent Tsai

16:00-16:20 | Made in Korea Season 2

Guests: Director Woo Min-ho; Actors Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung, Woo Dohwan

16:30-16:50 | Look Back

Guests: Director Koreeda Hirokazu; Actors Deguchi Natsuki, Makita Aju, Nanase Furi, Okada Rokka

Special Talk

Post-screening and stand-alone talks with special guests.

After the 15:30 screening | Maggie Gyllenhaal on Marilyn Monroe

The director of Flesh Impact, made for the Monroe centenary, talks about the icon’s life and legacy.

Location: Busan Cinema Center Cinema 1

Tickets: Screening ticket, code 010

Language: English, Korean The director of Flesh Impact, made for the Monroe centenary, talks about the icon’s life and legacy.Busan Cinema Center Cinema 1 Map Screening ticket, code 010English, Korean

After the 19:00 screening | Mother Mary: Producer Kim Tae-ho

The variety show producer talks about moving into film distribution and the music behind the film.

Location: Busan Cinema Center Cinematheque

Tickets: Screening ticket, code 021

Language: English, Korean The variety show producer talks about moving into film distribution and the music behind the film.Busan Cinema Center Cinematheque Map Screening ticket, code 021English, Korean

After the 20:20 screening | Gravity and Beyond: Alfonso and Jonás Cuarón

Father and son co-writers discuss their collaboration after the screening.

Location: CGV Centum City IMAX

Tickets: Screening ticket, code 743

Language: English, Korean Father and son co-writers discuss their collaboration after the screening.CGV Centum City IMAX Map Screening ticket, code 743English, Korean

BIFF Everywhere

BIFF Everywhere takes outdoor and neighborhood screenings to markets, parks, campuses and landmarks across Busan, running October 3-15. Programs are in Korean.

19:30 | Summer’s Camera 여름의 카메라 (83 min)

Location: Tongmyong University, Main Building Circular Plaza (Nam-gu)

Extra: Guest visit (GV) Tongmyong University, Main Building Circular Plaza (Nam-gu) Map Guest visit (GV)

Community BIFF

Community BIFF is the community-run side of the festival in Nampo-dong, where BIFF began in 1996, with outdoor stage greetings, screenings and performances running October 8-11, following an Eve event on October 5. Programs are in Korean.

No Community BIFF events today. The program resumes Thursday, October 8.

Schedules are set by BIFF and can change without notice. Book paid events at ticket.biff.kr and see the full listings at biff.kr.