BIFF Day 3: What’s On

BIFF heads into its first weekend with lots of screenings and planned action around the Cinema Center.

Here’s what’s happening on Day 3 around the festival.

Online broadcast schedule

Actors’ House — Jun Jong-seo

Time: 17:00 – 18:00

Location: KNN Theater (KNN Tower B1)

Price: KRW 8,000

Language: Korean

Moderator: Beck Una, the head of Una Labo Actorology

BIFF in the Neighborhood Schedule

BIFF in the Neighborhood takes its first steps in expanding the film festival, which started in Nampo-dong (Jung-gu) and was held around the Haeundae area, to the Greater Busan area. The audience can watch films in local communities through the screens set up in 14 districts.

All films begin at 8 p.m.

Busanjin-gu / Busan Citizens Park — Slate

Dong-gu / Busan Eurasia Platform — Da Capo

Gangseo-gu / Roksan — House of Hummingbird

Saha-gu / Jangnim Port Bunezia — Lucky Chan-sil

Seo-gu / Cheonmasan-ecohouse — Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Community BIFF

Community BIFF, which is a multifaceted cultural festival-within-festival made by the audience, is BIFF’s “spinoff” festival. This program was launched in order to seek new ways of discovering the role, function, and mode of existence of the film festival amidst a rapidly transforming media environment. While making meaningful strides across an ever-changing world, Community BIFF has encouraged voluntary participation of the audience, experimented with unconventional ways of watching films, and promoted the expansion of cinema into spaces of everyday life. The objective was to create an open film festival in which audience members, filmmakers, experts and activists of various fields, and local residents can all actively partake. Audience-centeredness, which is a core value of the Busan International Film Festival, cultural inclusion, and diversity are at the basis of Community BIFF’s identity.