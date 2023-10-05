BIFF Day 3: What’s On

BIFF heads into its first weekend with lots of screenings and planned activities around the Cinema Center on Friday.
Here’s what’s happening on Day 3 around the festival.
Open Talk
Filmmakers and actors sit down for in-depth film talk in a casual atmosphere.
Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center
13:00-13:50 — Ballerina
15:00-15:50 — LTNS
16:00-16:50 — Vigilante
17:00-17:50 — A Bloody Lucky Day
Outdoor Greeting
A 20-minute long outdoor stage greeting of the directors and actors of the films invited to the Busan International Film Festival to briefly introduce the film.
Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center
14:00-14:20 — In Our Day
14:30-12:50 — Honeysweet
18:00-18:20 — Kyrie
Actors House
Location: KNN Theater
18:00-19:00 — Song Joong-ki
20:00-21:00 — Youn Yuh-jung