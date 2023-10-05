BIFF Day 3: What’s On

BIFF heads into its first weekend with lots of screenings and planned activities around the Cinema Center on Friday.

Here’s what’s happening on Day 3 around the festival.

Open Talk

Filmmakers and actors sit down for in-depth film talk in a casual atmosphere.

Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center

13:00-13:50 — Ballerina

15:00-15:50 — LTNS

16:00-16:50 — Vigilante

17:00-17:50 — A Bloody Lucky Day

Outdoor Greeting

A 20-minute long outdoor stage greeting of the directors and actors of the films invited to the Busan International Film Festival to briefly introduce the film.

Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center

14:00-14:20 — In Our Day

14:30-12:50 — Honeysweet

18:00-18:20 — Kyrie

Actors House

Location: KNN Theater

18:00-19:00 — Song Joong-ki

20:00-21:00 — Youn Yuh-jung