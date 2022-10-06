BIFF Day 3: What’s On

BIFF heads into its first weekend with lots of screenings and planned activities around the Cinema Center on Friday.

Here’s what’s happening on Day 3 around the festival.

Hand-Printing Ceremony

Actor Tony Leung, recipient of the Asian Filmmaker of the Year, will talk about cinema with film critic Lee Dong Jin for the Open Talk and the Hand-Printing Ceremony will take place after the Open Talk.

Date/Time: October 7th, 17:00-18:30 (17:00-18:00 Open Talk / 18:00-18:30 Hand-Printing Ceremony)

Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center

Language: Korean and Cantonese

Open Talk

Filmmakers and actors sit down for in-depth film talk in a casual atmosphere.

Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center

14:00-14:50 — Weak Hero Class 1

15:00-15:50 — YONDER

17:00-18:30 — In the Mood for Tony Leung

Outdoor Greeting

A 20-minute long outdoor stage greeting of the directors and actors of the films invited to the Busan International Film Festival to briefly introduce the film.

Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center

12:00-12:20 — Dream Palace

12:30-12:50 — Hansan: Rising Dragon

13:00-13:20 — BARGAIN

13:30-13:50 — Juhee from 5 to 7

16:00-16:20 — Juhee from 5 to 7

Master Talk

A special ‘real-time’ bidirectional commentary screening program that invites directors and actors, who have left memorable impressions, to screen film highlights together and share a real-time commentary of ‘behind-the-scene’ stories via online chatting.

Location: LOTTE CINEMA Daeyoung

BIFF EVERYWHERE

BIFF EVERYWHERE is a program where the entire village of Busan is transformed into a venue for the film festival, which had great success when it was first launched last year.

The Busan International Film Festival discovered landmarks and tourist attractions representing Busan so that the audience can watch films within their local communities via screens set up in 16 districts throughout the city.

While the audience had to visit Haeundae and Nampo-dong to attend the festival in previous years, BIFF EVERYWHERE is an in-my-neighborhood film festival, where the audience can enjoy the festival at their own community.

Furthermore, the audience can join the festival with ease and share rich experiences with their neighbors, such as the screening of popular films from domestic and international film festivals, meetings with guests, and attending performances by local artists.

This year’s ‘Village Filmmaking Project’ project, which was piloted last year, will be greatly expanded this year. 8 short films produced by local residents and their documentaries of the production process will be presented.

Date: Oct 6 (Thurs) – Oct 13 (Thurs), 2022 *Schedule varies by region/district

Venue: 17 spots including Haeundae Event Plaza, Busan Citizens Park, Dadaepo Beach Park, Yongho Starlight Park, Chinatown, and Beomeosa Temple

A detailed schedule will be announced via the BIFF website

Community BIFF

Community BIFF, a spin-off festival of the Busan International Film Festival, celebrates its 5th year since its launch in 2018.

Community BIFF aims to be an open film festival where audiences, filmmakers, activists, academics, and local residents become agents of the festival.

With the audience being the core value of the Busan International Film Festival, Community BIFF 2022 has been presenting a diverse spectrum of programs every year that is based on Busan’s characteristics, openness, flexibility, and diversity.

Community BIFF, which seeks novel experiences such as ‘voluntary participation’, ‘watching experimental films’, conversations with the field, and solidarity, will reach the audience with various events, such as this year’s newly introduced Memories on Super 8: Once Upon a Time in Busan.

1. REQUEST CINEMA

‘Made by Audience!’, REQUEST CINEMA is the main program that provides opportunities for the audience to become programmers of the Busan International Film Festival. Audience participants take on the programmer’s role of selecting movies to watch together, and the screening is greenlit when a certain number of tickets are booked through crowd ticketing. Date: Oct 6 (Thurs) – Oct 10 (Mon), 2022 Venue: LOTTE CINEMA Daeyoung

2. Day X Day

Day X Day screens a series of films that fall under a certain theme or share commonalities, and provides an opportunity to delve deeply into them. This year, the Day X Day collaborated with 5 organizations and institutions, including the Petit Cinema Festival, the BUMA Democratic Uprising Memorial Foundation, the Directors Guild of Korea, Indie-AniFest, and the Korean Film Archive. Date: Oct 6 (Thurs) – Oct 10 (Mon), 2022 Venue: LOTTE CINEMA Daeyoung

3. Youth Special Program