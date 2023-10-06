BIFF Day 4: What’s On

A very busy Saturday is on tap as the Busan International Film Festival swings into full gear over the weekend.

Here’s what you can expect to enjoy today around the festival.

Actors’ House

Contemporary actors representing Korea, who have both acting talents and star qualities, tell honest and in-depth stories about their acting and works.

It’s a ticketed event, and the entire proceeds will be donated to Save the Children, a children’s relief organization.

Guest: Han Hyo-ju

Venue : KNN Theater, KNN Tower

Language: Korean only

Time: 20:30-21:30

Open Talk

Filmmakers and actors sit down for in-depth film talk in a casual atmosphere.

Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center

11:00-11:50 — LGBTQ+ in Southeast Asia Cinema

14:00-14:50 — Hopeless

16:00-16:50 — The Deal

17:00-17:50 — Cobweb

Outdoor Greeting

A short talk event for fans to meet movie stars and directors more personally.

Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center

12:00-12:20 — It’s Okay

12:30-12:50 — Shining Stars From Indonesia

13:00-13:20 — I AM A RUNNING MATE

13:30-11:50 — Picnic

15:00-15:20 — IN WATER