BIFF Day 4: What’s On

A very busy Saturday is on tap as the Busan International Film Festival swings into full gear over the weekend.
Here’s what you can expect to enjoy today around the festival.
Actors’ House
Contemporary actors representing Korea, who have both acting talents and star qualities, tell honest and in-depth stories about their acting and works.
It’s a ticketed event, and the entire proceeds will be donated to Save the Children, a children’s relief organization.
Guest: Han Hyo-ju
Venue : KNN Theater, KNN Tower
Language: Korean only
Time: 20:30-21:30
Open Talk
Filmmakers and actors sit down for in-depth film talk in a casual atmosphere.
Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center
11:00-11:50 — LGBTQ+ in Southeast Asia Cinema
14:00-14:50 — Hopeless
16:00-16:50 — The Deal
17:00-17:50 — Cobweb
Outdoor Greeting
A short talk event for fans to meet movie stars and directors more personally.
Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center
12:00-12:20 — It’s Okay
12:30-12:50 — Shining Stars From Indonesia
13:00-13:20 — I AM A RUNNING MATE
13:30-11:50 — Picnic
15:00-15:20 — IN WATER