BIFF Coverage

BIFF Day 4: What’s On

By Haps Staff

A very busy Saturday is on tap as the Busan International Film Festival swings into full gear over the weekend.

Here’s what you can expect to enjoy today around the festival.

Actors’ House

Contemporary actors representing Korea, who have both acting talents and star qualities, tell honest and in-depth stories about their acting and works.

It’s a ticketed event, and the entire proceeds will be donated to Save the Children, a children’s relief organization.

Guest: Han Hyo-ju

Venue : KNN Theater, KNN Tower
Language: Korean only

Time: 20:30-21:30

Open Talk

Filmmakers and actors sit down for in-depth film talk in a casual atmosphere.

Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center

11:00-11:50 — LGBTQ+ in Southeast Asia Cinema

14:00-14:50 — Hopeless

16:00-16:50 — The Deal

17:00-17:50 — Cobweb

Outdoor Greeting

A short talk event for fans to meet movie stars and directors more personally.

Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center

12:00-12:20 — It’s Okay

12:30-12:50 — Shining Stars From Indonesia

13:00-13:20 — I AM A RUNNING MATE

13:30-11:50 — Picnic

15:00-15:20 — IN WATER

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Asia’s Leading Content Market, Asian Contents & Film Market 2023 Opens

BIFF In Photos: Chow Yun Fat

BIFF In Photos: Actor’s House With John Cho

BIFF Review: Flickering Lights

BIFF In Photos: Green Night Press Conference

BIFF Day 3: What’s On

The Latest

Busan Prepares For Metro Strike Next Week

Asia’s Leading Content Market, Asian Contents & Film Market 2023 Opens

BIFF In Photos: Chow Yun Fat

BIFF In Photos: Actor’s House With John Cho

BIFF Review: Flickering Lights

Asian Appetite: The Rise of Eastern Oil Trading Hubs

Busan
clear sky
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
59 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Fri
19 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
22 °
Tue
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 