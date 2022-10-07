BIFF Day 4: What’s On

A very busy Saturday is on tap as the Busan International Film Festival swings into full gear over the weekend.

Here’s what you can expect to enjoy today around the festival.

Actors’ House

Contemporary actors representing Korea, who have both acting talents and star qualities, tell honest and in-depth stories about their acting and works.

It’s a ticketed event, and the entire proceeds will be donated to Save the Children, a children’s relief organization.

Guest: Han Ji-min

Venue : KNN Theater, KNN Tower

Language: Korean only

Time: 18:00-19:00

Open Talk

Filmmakers and actors sit down for in-depth film talk in a casual atmosphere.

Location: BIFFXGENESIS Outdoor Stage, Busan Cinema Center

12:00-12:50 — Broker

13:00-13:50 — 20th Century Girl

Talk-to-Talk

A talk event will take place for further discussion about the life and achievements of the late BIFF program Director Kim Ji-seok. We would like you to share time together with fellow filmmakers.

Guest: Park Sung-ho, Programmer

Venue: 6F, Talk-to-Talk Lounge, Busan Cinema Center

Time: 14:00

Asia Contents Awards 2022

The Asia Contents Awards (ACA), established in 2019 to award outstanding TV, OTT, and online content across Asia, celebrates its 4th edition this year. Co-organized by Asian Contents & Film Market and COMPOSE COFFEE, ACA 2022 makes a grand comeback with Red Carpet, Performances, and Award Ceremony.

ACA 2022 will run audience seats onsite and live stream the award ceremony for audiences worldwide.

Venue: BIFF Theater, Busan Cinema Center

Time: 18:00

Performances by Danny Jung, Golden Child, and NiziU

Platform BUSAN

Platform BUSAN aims to welcome new and emerging independent filmmakers in Asia to Busan providing an opportunity of global networking.

As an annual networking event hosted by Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) and Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM), Platform BUSAN hosts various live events such as master classes, seminars and showcases to enlighten artistic philosophies and to exchange field experiences.

Language: English

Date: Oct 8 (Sat) – Oct 11 (Tue), 2022

Venue: Event Room & PB Lounge, Hall 4C, Exhibition Center 2, BEXCO

BIFF EVERYWHERE

BIFF EVERYWHERE is a program where the entire village of Busan is transformed into a venue for the film festival, which had great success when it was first launched last year.

The Busan International Film Festival discovered landmarks and tourist attractions representing Busan so that the audience can watch films within their local communities via screens set up in 16 districts throughout the city.

While the audience had to visit Haeundae and Nampo-dong to attend the festival in previous years, BIFF EVERYWHERE is an in-my-neighborhood film festival, where the audience can enjoy the festival at their own community.

Furthermore, the audience can join the festival with ease and share rich experiences with their neighbors, such as the screening of popular films from domestic and international film festivals, meetings with guests, and attending performances by local artists.

This year’s ‘Village Filmmaking Project’ project, which was piloted last year, will be greatly expanded this year. 8 short films produced by local residents and their documentaries of the production process will be presented.

Date: Oct 6 (Thurs) – Oct 13 (Thurs), 2022 *Schedule varies by region/district

Venue: 17 spots including Haeundae Event Plaza, Busan Citizens Park, Dadaepo Beach Park, Yongho Starlight Park, Chinatown, and Beomeosa Temple

A detailed schedule will be announced via the BIFF website

Community BIFF

Community BIFF, a spin-off festival of the Busan International Film Festival, celebrates its 5th year since its launch in 2018.

Community BIFF aims to be an open film festival where audiences, filmmakers, activists, academics, and local residents become agents of the festival.

With the audience being the core value of the Busan International Film Festival, Community BIFF 2022 has been presenting a diverse spectrum of programs every year that is based on Busan’s characteristics, openness, flexibility, and diversity.

Community BIFF, which seeks novel experiences such as ‘voluntary participation’, ‘watching experimental films’, conversations with the field, and solidarity, will reach the audience with various events, such as this year’s newly introduced Memories on Super 8: Once Upon a Time in Busan.

1. REQUEST CINEMA

‘Made by Audience!’, REQUEST CINEMA is the main program that provides opportunities for the audience to become programmers of the Busan International Film Festival. Audience participants take on the programmer’s role of selecting movies to watch together, and the screening is greenlit when a certain number of tickets are booked through crowd ticketing. Date: Oct 6 (Thurs) – Oct 10 (Mon), 2022 Venue: LOTTE CINEMA Daeyoung

2. Day X Day

Day X Day screens a series of films that fall under a certain theme or share commonalities, and provides an opportunity to delve deeply into them. This year, the Day X Day collaborated with 5 organizations and institutions, including the Petit Cinema Festival, the BUMA Democratic Uprising Memorial Foundation, the Directors Guild of Korea, Indie-AniFest, and the Korean Film Archive. Date: Oct 6 (Thurs) – Oct 10 (Mon), 2022 Venue: LOTTE CINEMA Daeyoung

3. Youth Special Program