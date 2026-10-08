BIFF Day 4: What’s On

31st Busan International Film Festival
Day 4: Friday, October 9
Don’t miss
11:00Master class with Lav Diaz
11:30Kim Jeewoon presents Mad Max
16:00Actors’ House with Ju Jihoon
Day 4 brings Lav Diaz, Kim Jeewoon introducing Mad Max, Yeon Sang-ho on the outdoor stage, three Open Talks and back-to-back Actors House sessions with Ryu Seung-ryong and Ju Jihoon.
Here’s what’s happening on Day 4 around the festival.
Open Talk
Filmmakers and actors sit down for a relaxed, in-depth conversation about their film (about 50 minutes).
Location: Busan Cinema Center Roof Theater Map
Guests: Director Han Jun-hee; Actors Son Sukku, Nagayama Eita, Kim Shin-rok
Guests: Director Lee Yong-jae; Actors Lee Sun-bin, You Chea-myung, Jun Suk-ho, Kim Young-min
Guests: Director Kim Sung-yoon; Actors Jung Jae-young, Kim Joo-ryoung, Lee Yi-kyung, Kim Ah-young
Outdoor Greeting
Directors and casts of invited films take the outdoor stage for a quick 20-minute introduction.
Location: Busan Cinema Center Roof Theater Map
Guests: Director Yeon Sang-ho; Actor Kim Hyun-joo
Guests: Director Wang I-fan; Actors Fukushi Sota, Han Ning
Guests: Director Yoon Dan-bi; Actors Sim Su-bin, Kim Eo-jin
Actors House
Leading actors look back on their careers and talk about their craft. The first 10 minutes are a press session.
Location: Culture Hall (9F), Shinsegae Centum City Map
Career talk with the Moving and Extreme Job star.
Tickets:15,000 won (code 804)
Language: Korean
Career talk with the Kingdom and Along with the Gods star.
Tickets:15,000 won (code 805)
Language: Korean
Master Class
World-renowned filmmakers reflect on their artistic vision and career.
The Filipino director on time, memory and history in his films.
Location: Culture Hall (9F), Shinsegae Centum City Map
Tickets:15,000 won (code 812)
Language: English, Korean
Carte Blanche
Guests from film and culture pick a favorite film and talk about it after the screening.
The director presents a favorite film.
Location: Busan Cinema Center Cinema 1 Map
Tickets: Screening ticket, code 170
Language: English, Korean
Talk-to-Talk
Films and guests come together around a single theme for an open conversation.
The Iranian director on finding hope in stories of hardship.
Location: HANMAC SMOOOOOTH LOUNGE
Language: Persian, English, Korean
BIFF Everywhere
BIFF Everywhere takes outdoor and neighborhood screenings to markets, parks, campuses and landmarks across Busan, running October 3-15. Programs are in Korean.
Location: Gimhae International Airport, international departures duty-free area (Gangseo-gu) Map
Location: Sadeok Market (Gangseo-gu) Map
Extra: Performance (PT)
Location: Lawn in front of Gijang Modern History Museum (Gijang-gun) Map
Extra: Guest visit (GV)
Location: Pusan National University car-free street, central intersection (Geumjeong-gu) Map
Extra: Guest visit (GV)
Location: Gupo Market (Buk-gu) Map
Extra: Performance (PT)
Location: Millak Waterside Park (Suyeong-gu) Map
Extra: Guest visit (GV)
Location: Hyundai Motorstudio Busan, F1963 (Suyeong-gu) Map
Community BIFF
Community BIFF is the community-run side of the festival in Nampo-dong, where BIFF began in 1996, with outdoor stage greetings, screenings and performances running October 8-11, following an Eve event on October 5. Programs are in Korean.
Location: Nampo-dong Map
Outdoor Stage Greeting and Screening
Outdoor Stage Greeting
Outdoor Stage Greeting
Outdoor Stage Greeting
Outdoor Stage Greeting
Schedules are set by BIFF and can change without notice. Book paid events at ticket.biff.kr and see the full listings at biff.kr.