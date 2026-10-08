BIFF Day 4: What’s On

31st Busan International Film Festival Day 4: Friday, October 9 Don’t miss 11:00Master class with Lav Diaz 11:30Kim Jeewoon presents Mad Max 16:00Actors’ House with Ju Jihoon

Day 4 brings Lav Diaz, Kim Jeewoon introducing Mad Max, Yeon Sang-ho on the outdoor stage, three Open Talks and back-to-back Actors House sessions with Ryu Seung-ryong and Ju Jihoon.

Here’s what’s happening on Day 4 around the festival.

Open Talk

Filmmakers and actors sit down for a relaxed, in-depth conversation about their film (about 50 minutes).

Location: Busan Cinema Center Roof Theater Map

12:30-13:20 | The Blue Road

Guests: Director Han Jun-hee; Actors Son Sukku, Nagayama Eita, Kim Shin-rok

13:30-14:20 | Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng

Guests: Director Lee Yong-jae; Actors Lee Sun-bin, You Chea-myung, Jun Suk-ho, Kim Young-min

14:30-15:20 | The Sorry Generation

Guests: Director Kim Sung-yoon; Actors Jung Jae-young, Kim Joo-ryoung, Lee Yi-kyung, Kim Ah-young

Outdoor Greeting

Directors and casts of invited films take the outdoor stage for a quick 20-minute introduction.

Location: Busan Cinema Center Roof Theater Map

12:00-12:20 | PARADISE LOST

Guests: Director Yeon Sang-ho; Actor Kim Hyun-joo

15:30-15:50 | The Scar-Faced Cat: Way of Asura

Guests: Director Wang I-fan; Actors Fukushi Sota, Han Ning

16:00-16:20 | The World Before

Guests: Director Yoon Dan-bi; Actors Sim Su-bin, Kim Eo-jin

Actors House

Leading actors look back on their careers and talk about their craft. The first 10 minutes are a press session.

Location: Culture Hall (9F), Shinsegae Centum City Map

14:00-15:00 | Ryu Seung-ryong

Career talk with the Moving and Extreme Job star.

Tickets: (code 804)

Language: Korean Career talk with the Moving and Extreme Job star. 15,000 won (code 804)Korean

16:00-17:00 | Ju Jihoon

Career talk with the Kingdom and Along with the Gods star.

Tickets: (code 805)

Language: Korean Career talk with the Kingdom and Along with the Gods star. 15,000 won (code 805)Korean

Master Class

World-renowned filmmakers reflect on their artistic vision and career.

11:00-12:30 | Lav Diaz

The Filipino director on time, memory and history in his films.

Location: Culture Hall (9F), Shinsegae Centum City

Tickets: (code 812)

Language: English, Korean The Filipino director on time, memory and history in his films.Culture Hall (9F), Shinsegae Centum City Map 15,000 won (code 812)English, Korean

Carte Blanche

Guests from film and culture pick a favorite film and talk about it after the screening.

After the 11:30 screening | Mad Max x Kim Jeewoon

The director presents a favorite film.

Location: Busan Cinema Center Cinema 1

Tickets: Screening ticket, code 170

Language: English, Korean The director presents a favorite film.Busan Cinema Center Cinema 1 Map Screening ticket, code 170English, Korean

Talk-to-Talk

Films and guests come together around a single theme for an open conversation.

16:30-17:10 | Majid Majidi: From Children of Heaven to Midday Meal

The Iranian director on finding hope in stories of hardship.

Location: HANMAC SMOOOOOTH LOUNGE

Language: Persian, English, Korean

BIFF Everywhere

BIFF Everywhere takes outdoor and neighborhood screenings to markets, parks, campuses and landmarks across Busan, running October 3-15. Programs are in Korean.

Daily October 9-12 | Shorts program (89 min): National Road No. 7 국도 7호선 , Alone 혼자 , Daldal Is My Roommate 달달이는 내 룸메 , Passing Things 지나가는 것 , Magic Candies 알사탕

Location: Gimhae International Airport, international departures duty-free area (Gangseo-gu) Gimhae International Airport, international departures duty-free area (Gangseo-gu) Map

19:00 | Going to Abandon Mom 엄마를 버리러 갑니다 (118 min)

Location: Sadeok Market (Gangseo-gu)

Extra: Performance (PT) Sadeok Market (Gangseo-gu) Map Performance (PT)

19:00 | Mad Dance Office (107 min)

Location: Lawn in front of Gijang Modern History Museum (Gijang-gun)

Extra: Guest visit (GV) Lawn in front of Gijang Modern History Museum (Gijang-gun) Map Guest visit (GV)

19:00 | Daldal Is My Roommate 달달이는 내 룸메 (9 min) + But I’m Happy? 저는 행복한데요? (94 min)

Location: Pusan National University car-free street, central intersection (Geumjeong-gu)

Extra: Guest visit (GV) Pusan National University car-free street, central intersection (Geumjeong-gu) Map Guest visit (GV)

19:30 | People and Meat (107 min)

Location: Gupo Market (Buk-gu)

Extra: Performance (PT) Gupo Market (Buk-gu) Map Performance (PT)

19:30 | Stay Alive 살아있게 (12 min) + Salmokji (95 min)

Location: Millak Waterside Park (Suyeong-gu)

Extra: Guest visit (GV) Millak Waterside Park (Suyeong-gu) Map Guest visit (GV)

October 8-9, 20:00 | The Studio: From Space on Wheels to Space on the Ground The Studio: 바퀴 위 공간에서 땅 위의 공간으로 (70 min)

Location: Hyundai Motorstudio Busan, F1963 (Suyeong-gu) Hyundai Motorstudio Busan, F1963 (Suyeong-gu) Map

Community BIFF

Community BIFF is the community-run side of the festival in Nampo-dong, where BIFF began in 1996, with outdoor stage greetings, screenings and performances running October 8-11, following an Eve event on October 5. Programs are in Korean.

Location: Nampo-dong Map

13:40-16:04 | Lump Sugar

Outdoor Stage Greeting and Screening

17:00-17:20 | 200 Pounds Beauty

Outdoor Stage Greeting

17:40-18:00 | The City of Violence

Outdoor Stage Greeting

18:40-19:00 | Don’t Go Back

Outdoor Stage Greeting

20:00-20:20 | We Are All Trying Here

Outdoor Stage Greeting

Schedules are set by BIFF and can change without notice. Book paid events at ticket.biff.kr and see the full listings at biff.kr.