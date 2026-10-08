BIFF Day 4: What’s On
BIFF Coverage

BIFF Day 4: What’s On

By Haps Staff

31st Busan International Film Festival

Day 4: Friday, October 9

Don’t miss

11:00Master class with Lav Diaz

11:30Kim Jeewoon presents Mad Max

16:00Actors’ House with Ju Jihoon

Day 4 brings Lav Diaz, Kim Jeewoon introducing Mad Max, Yeon Sang-ho on the outdoor stage, three Open Talks and back-to-back Actors House sessions with Ryu Seung-ryong and Ju Jihoon.

Here’s what’s happening on Day 4 around the festival.

Open Talk

Filmmakers and actors sit down for a relaxed, in-depth conversation about their film (about 50 minutes).

Location: Busan Cinema Center Roof Theater Map

12:30-13:20 | The Blue Road
Guests: Director Han Jun-hee; Actors Son Sukku, Nagayama Eita, Kim Shin-rok
13:30-14:20 | Ugly Duckling Ms. Maeng
Guests: Director Lee Yong-jae; Actors Lee Sun-bin, You Chea-myung, Jun Suk-ho, Kim Young-min
14:30-15:20 | The Sorry Generation
Guests: Director Kim Sung-yoon; Actors Jung Jae-young, Kim Joo-ryoung, Lee Yi-kyung, Kim Ah-young

Outdoor Greeting

Directors and casts of invited films take the outdoor stage for a quick 20-minute introduction.

Location: Busan Cinema Center Roof Theater Map

12:00-12:20 | PARADISE LOST
Guests: Director Yeon Sang-ho; Actor Kim Hyun-joo
15:30-15:50 | The Scar-Faced Cat: Way of Asura
Guests: Director Wang I-fan; Actors Fukushi Sota, Han Ning
16:00-16:20 | The World Before
Guests: Director Yoon Dan-bi; Actors Sim Su-bin, Kim Eo-jin

Actors House

Leading actors look back on their careers and talk about their craft. The first 10 minutes are a press session.

Location: Culture Hall (9F), Shinsegae Centum City Map

14:00-15:00 | Ryu Seung-ryong
Career talk with the Moving and Extreme Job star.
Tickets:15,000 won (code 804)
Language: Korean
16:00-17:00 | Ju Jihoon
Career talk with the Kingdom and Along with the Gods star.
Tickets:15,000 won (code 805)
Language: Korean

Master Class

World-renowned filmmakers reflect on their artistic vision and career.

11:00-12:30 | Lav Diaz
The Filipino director on time, memory and history in his films.
Location: Culture Hall (9F), Shinsegae Centum City Map
Tickets:15,000 won (code 812)
Language: English, Korean

Carte Blanche

Guests from film and culture pick a favorite film and talk about it after the screening.

After the 11:30 screening | Mad Max x Kim Jeewoon
The director presents a favorite film.
Location: Busan Cinema Center Cinema 1 Map
Tickets: Screening ticket, code 170
Language: English, Korean

Talk-to-Talk

Films and guests come together around a single theme for an open conversation.

16:30-17:10 | Majid Majidi: From Children of Heaven to Midday Meal
The Iranian director on finding hope in stories of hardship.
Location: HANMAC SMOOOOOTH LOUNGE
Language: Persian, English, Korean

BIFF Everywhere

BIFF Everywhere takes outdoor and neighborhood screenings to markets, parks, campuses and landmarks across Busan, running October 3-15. Programs are in Korean.

Daily October 9-12 | Shorts program (89 min): National Road No. 7국도 7호선, Alone혼자, Daldal Is My Roommate달달이는 내 룸메, Passing Things지나가는 것, Magic Candies알사탕
Location: Gimhae International Airport, international departures duty-free area (Gangseo-gu) Map
19:00 | Going to Abandon Mom엄마를 버리러 갑니다 (118 min)
Location: Sadeok Market (Gangseo-gu) Map
Extra: Performance (PT)
19:00 | Mad Dance Office (107 min)
Location: Lawn in front of Gijang Modern History Museum (Gijang-gun) Map
Extra: Guest visit (GV)
19:00 | Daldal Is My Roommate달달이는 내 룸메 (9 min) + But I’m Happy?저는 행복한데요? (94 min)
Location: Pusan National University car-free street, central intersection (Geumjeong-gu) Map
Extra: Guest visit (GV)
19:30 | People and Meat (107 min)
Location: Gupo Market (Buk-gu) Map
Extra: Performance (PT)
19:30 | Stay Alive살아있게 (12 min) + Salmokji (95 min)
Location: Millak Waterside Park (Suyeong-gu) Map
Extra: Guest visit (GV)
October 8-9, 20:00 | The Studio: From Space on Wheels to Space on the GroundThe Studio: 바퀴 위 공간에서 땅 위의 공간으로 (70 min)
Location: Hyundai Motorstudio Busan, F1963 (Suyeong-gu) Map

Community BIFF

Community BIFF is the community-run side of the festival in Nampo-dong, where BIFF began in 1996, with outdoor stage greetings, screenings and performances running October 8-11, following an Eve event on October 5. Programs are in Korean.

Location: Nampo-dong Map

13:40-16:04 | Lump Sugar
Outdoor Stage Greeting and Screening
17:00-17:20 | 200 Pounds Beauty
Outdoor Stage Greeting
17:40-18:00 | The City of Violence
Outdoor Stage Greeting
18:40-19:00 | Don’t Go Back
Outdoor Stage Greeting
20:00-20:20 | We Are All Trying Here
Outdoor Stage Greeting

Schedules are set by BIFF and can change without notice. Book paid events at ticket.biff.kr and see the full listings at biff.kr.

 

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Haps Staff
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