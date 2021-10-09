BIFF Day 5: What’s On

Sunday brings a busy schedule of events, including a Master Class with French director Leos Carax.
Here’s what’s happening on Day 4 around the festival.
Master Class — Leos Carax
Time: 17:00 – 18:00
Location: KNN Theater (KNN Tower B1)
Price: KRW 8,000
Language: Korean, French
Moderator: BIFF Festival Director, Huh Moonyung
BIFF in the Neighborhood Schedule
BIFF in the Neighborhood takes its first steps in expanding the film festival, which started in Nampo-dong (Jung-gu) and was held around the Haeundae area, to the Greater Busan area. The audience can watch films in local communities through the screens set up in 14 districts.
All films begin at 8 p.m.
Busanjin-gu / Busan Citizens Park — Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Dong-gu / Busan Eurasia Platform — Remi: Nobody’s Boy
Sasang-gu / CATs — Bori
Suyeong-gu / Gwangalli Ocean Leports Center — The King of Jokgu
Yeongdo-gu / Bongnaenaru-ro — Radiance
Community BIFF
Community BIFF, which is a multifaceted cultural festival-within-festival made by the audience, is BIFF’s “spinoff” festival. This program was launched in order to seek new ways of discovering the role, function, and mode of existence of the film festival amidst a rapidly transforming media environment. While making meaningful strides across an ever-changing world, Community BIFF has encouraged voluntary participation of the audience, experimented with unconventional ways of watching films, and promoted the expansion of cinema into spaces of everyday life. The objective was to create an open film festival in which audience members, filmmakers, experts and activists of various fields, and local residents can all actively partake. Audience-centeredness, which is a core value of the Busan International Film Festival, cultural inclusion, and diversity are at the basis of Community BIFF’s identity.
- Dates: October 7 (Thurs) – October 14 (Thurs), 2021
- Venues: Greater Busan Area, including LOTTE CINEMA Daeyoung, BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema, Nampo-dong BIFF Square
- All movies will not have English subtitles.