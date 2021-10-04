BIFF Director Im Kwon-taek as The Asian Filmmaker of the Year

The 26th Busan International Film Festival has selected the living legend of the Korean film industry, director Im Kwon-taek, as the recipient of The Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award.

The Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award is presented to an Asian filmmaker or organization that has made the most significant contribution to the advancement of Asian film industry and culture throughout the year.

From his debut film, Farewell Duman River, in 1962 to his 102nd film, Revivre, in 2014, director Im Kwon-taek remained an iconic Korean director, who has contributed to the promotion of Asian movies around the world by continuously making films for the past 60 years. He has received the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit in 2002, the Award for Best Director at Cannes Film Festival 2002, and an Honorary Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival 2005, and has thereby left his mark in world cinema history.

To honor of director Im Kwon-taek’s achievements, the Busan International Film Festival and Dongseo University will extend the hours of the Im Kwon-taek Film Museum during the festival, starting Oct 6 (Wed) to Oct 15 (Fri) from 12:00 to 19:00 (KST).

The Im Kwon-taek Film Museum, which is operated by Dongseo University, is a culture and art space that enables visitors to have an intimate experience of the director’s cinematic universe.

The museum is holding its regular exhibition composed of donations by director Im Kwon-taek, along with a special exhibition that showcases Im’s achievements and contributions to the history of the Busan film industry.

Born in 1934, Im debuted in 1962 with his film Farewell Duman River, and went on to direct 102 films.

