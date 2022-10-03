Image: BIFF
BIFF Coverage

BIFF Eve Event to be Held in Nampodong Tonight

Haps Staff

The eve of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) event will be held at the outdoor stage of BIFF Square in Jung-gu at 6 p.m. tonight.

The eve festival is attended by major guests from Busan City, Jung-gu Office, and BIFF. It is hosted by actress Lee Chae-young and host Kim Min-soo. Actors Kim Eui-seong, Lee Jae-yong, and Hong Wan-pyo will also attend.

A celebratory performance by singer-songwriter Ahn Ye-eun is also scheduled.

Starting with the eve festival in Nampo-dong, ‘the hometown of BIFF’, ‘Community BIFF’, an audience participation program, will be held in various ways during the festival period.

Community BIFF, a spin-off festival of the Busan International Film Festival, celebrates its 5th year since its launch in 2018. Community BIFF aims to be an open film festival where audiences, filmmakers, activists, academics, and local residents become agents of the festival.

The opening ceremony of BIFF, which marks the 27th this year, will be held at the outdoor stage of the Haeundae Film Center in Haeundae-gu, hosted by Ryu Jun-yeol and Jeon Yeo-bin at 7 pm on the 5th.

Admission to the audience with tickets is from 5 pm, and admission to the red carpet is from 5:30 p.m.

Actor Tony Leung will be awarded the ‘Movie of the Year Award’ at 7:30 pm, and the opening film ‘Scent of the Wind’ will be screened at 8:10 p.m.

