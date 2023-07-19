BIFF CoverageMovies & TV

BIFF Executive Committee Reaffirms Dedication for Successful 2023 Event

By BeFM News

The Busan International Film Festival (or BIFF) executive committee issued a statement regarding the internal conflicts and reaffirmed their dedication to a successful festival scheduled for October.

On Monday, the BIFF Innovation Committee was formed, and key agenda items were decided. It was stated that the film festival resolved the internal and external issues raised over the past two months — allowing them to fully prepare for this year’s festival.

The film festival emphasized its commitment to filmmakers and audiences, stating that a successful event is both a promise and an obligation to them and the core purpose of the film festival.

