BIFF CoverageEntertainmentMovies & TV

“BIFF Hometown” Returns to Nampodong Tonight

Haps Staff

The Busan International Film Festival Eve event will proceed this year in Nampodong.

Jung-gu office announced that the event will take place this evening, a usual yearly highlight as the former site of the festival.

The previous two years have been canceled due to a typhoon in 2019 and COVID-19 in 2020.

In accordance with safety quarantine measures, tonight’s event will be mostly be held with video screenings.

It will feature highlights of past events, hand-printing videos from last year’s event, and a VIP talk with BIFF executive chairman Moon-young Huh and Jung-gu mayor Choi Jin-bong.

In addition, Community TV will be held at BIFF Square, Lotte Cinema Daeyoung, and BNK Busan Bank Art Center from October 7-14.

This event will provide VR experiences and publicity booths.

The Busan International Film Festival takes place from October 6-15 six theaters — five in Haeundae and one in Nampo-dong.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
few clouds
21 ° C
21 °
19.1 °
88 %
1kmh
20 %
Mon
23 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
25 °
Fri
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 