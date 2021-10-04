“BIFF Hometown” Returns to Nampodong Tonight

The Busan International Film Festival Eve event will proceed this year in Nampodong.

Jung-gu office announced that the event will take place this evening, a usual yearly highlight as the former site of the festival.

The previous two years have been canceled due to a typhoon in 2019 and COVID-19 in 2020.

In accordance with safety quarantine measures, tonight’s event will be mostly be held with video screenings.

It will feature highlights of past events, hand-printing videos from last year’s event, and a VIP talk with BIFF executive chairman Moon-young Huh and Jung-gu mayor Choi Jin-bong.

In addition, Community TV will be held at BIFF Square, Lotte Cinema Daeyoung, and BNK Busan Bank Art Center from October 7-14.

This event will provide VR experiences and publicity booths.

The Busan International Film Festival takes place from October 6-15 six theaters — five in Haeundae and one in Nampo-dong.