BIFF Hosting Cinema Forest Event Before Opening Ceremony Today

The 26th Busan International Film Festival will host the “Cinema Forest Event” along with the Busan Metropolitan City at the APEC Naru Park in Haeundae-gu, Busan, starting at 4 p.m. today.

The Cinema Forest Event was conceived with the objective of setting up a place for commemorating the Busan International Film Festival at a location adjacent to the Busan Cinema Center, which is much adored by Busan citizens and BIFF audience alike. At the same time, this event encourages the citizens to participate in the formation of Green City Busan, with filmmakers leading by example through planting trees in response to the climate crisis.

Director Im Kwon-taek, the recipient of The Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award at the 26th BIFF, and Ahn Sung-ki, the beloved Korean actor, will participate in the event, along with Chairman Lee Yong-kwan and Deputy Director Kim Bok-keun of the Busan International Film Festival.

Other talents visiting this event include: Jang Hyun-sung, who was the lead in Last Film (2021), a title selected for the Korean Cinema Today-Panorama section; Ye Ji-won, who starred in Vanishing (2021), a film invited to the World Cinema section, and in Introduction (2020), director Hong Sangsoo’s new feature that has been invited to the Icons section; and Ryu Hyun-kyung, who starred in the film Fairy (2021), another Korean Cinema Today-Panorama selection.

In continuation of last year and this year, the commemorative tree planting event will be held annually at the APEC Naru Park and around the Busan Cinema Center area to form the Cinema Forest.

Through this yearly event, the Busan International Film Festival plans to create a pleasant urban park, which the citizens and audience can enjoy even outside of the festival period, that goes beyond a commemorative location for filmmakers.