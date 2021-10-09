Image: BIFF
BIFF Coverage

BIFF in Photos: Actress Han Yeri at Actors House

Haps Staff

Actors’ House is a special program in which actors, who represent the Korean film industry, are invited to share intimate stories of their acting careers with the audience

Actress Han Yeri who has almost a decade’s worth of great films spoke Friday at KNN Theater for one hour about her storied career.

FilmsAs One (2012), Dear Dolphin (2013), South Bound (2013), The Spy: Undercover Operation (2013), Commitment (2013), Haemoo (2014), Love and… (2015), LOVE GUIDE FOR DUMPEES (2015), The Hunt (2016), Worst Woman (2016), A Quiet Dream (2016), The Table (2017), Champion (2018), ILLANG: THE WOLF BRIGADE (2018), Minari (2021)

Drama SeriesRoad Number One (2010), Yeon-Woo’s Summer (2013), Six Flying Dragons (2015), Hello, My Twenties! (2016), Hello, My Twenties! 2 (2017), Switch (2018), Nokdu Flower (2019), My Unfamiliar Family (2020), Hometown (2021)

Image: BIFF

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
few clouds
24 ° C
24 °
20.1 °
78 %
3.1kmh
20 %
Sat
24 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
23 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 