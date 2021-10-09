BIFF in Photos: Actress Han Yeri at Actors House

Actors’ House is a special program in which actors, who represent the Korean film industry, are invited to share intimate stories of their acting careers with the audience

Actress Han Yeri who has almost a decade’s worth of great films spoke Friday at KNN Theater for one hour about her storied career.

Films: As One (2012), Dear Dolphin (2013), South Bound (2013), The Spy: Undercover Operation (2013), Commitment (2013), Haemoo (2014), Love and… (2015), LOVE GUIDE FOR DUMPEES (2015), The Hunt (2016), Worst Woman (2016), A Quiet Dream (2016), The Table (2017), Champion (2018), ILLANG: THE WOLF BRIGADE (2018), Minari (2021)

Drama Series: Road Number One (2010), Yeon-Woo’s Summer (2013), Six Flying Dragons (2015), Hello, My Twenties! (2016), Hello, My Twenties! 2 (2017), Switch (2018), Nokdu Flower (2019), My Unfamiliar Family (2020), Hometown (2021)