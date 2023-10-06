BIFF Coverage

BIFF In Photos: Chow Yun Fat

By Johnny Ioannidis

Actor Chow Yun Fat joined the Open Talk yesterday at the Busan International Film Festival.

Johnny Ioannidis
Johnny Ioannidis

Related Articles

BIFF In Photos: Actor’s House With John Cho

BIFF Review: Flickering Lights

BIFF In Photos: Green Night Press Conference

BIFF Day 3: What’s On

BIFF In Photos: Special Program in Focus: Korean Diasporic Cinema

BIFF In Photos: Opening Ceremony

The Latest

BIFF In Photos: Actor’s House With John Cho

BIFF Review: Flickering Lights

Asian Appetite: The Rise of Eastern Oil Trading Hubs

Bus and Metro Fares Rise From Today

Jagalchi Festival

Tongyeong Adds Romance With Various Cultural and Artistic Events in October

Busan
clear sky
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
42 %
1kmh
0 %
Fri
20 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
23 °
Tue
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 