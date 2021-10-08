BIFF in Photos: Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Award-winning director Ryusuke Hamaguchi visited the Busan International Film Festival at a press conference Friday afternoon at KNN Theater.

He is in town to promote both Drive My Car which received Best Screenplay at Cannes Film Festival and Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, which received Jury Grand Prize at the Berlin Film Festival.

He spoke for 75-minutes about his projects, difficulties shooting the film through COVID-19, and was modest about his big wins this year by saying he was “very pleased”.