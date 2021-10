Leos Carax’s Master Class, “Leos Carax: The Cinema,” was held on Sunday afternoon at the KNN Theater in Centum City.

Leos Carax, a director who continues to revisit and reinterpret classic films, while simultaneously exploring the new potential for films, is coming to Busan with his newest feature, Annette (2021), which won the Award for Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival 2021.