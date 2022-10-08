BIFF Coverage

BIFF in Photos: Scarlet Press Conference

Jeff Liebsch

Director Pietro Marcello, actress Juliette Jouan, and actor Raphaël Thiery visited the Busan International Film Festival yesterday with an afternoon press conference promoting their film “Scarlet” at KNN Theater.

Jeff Liebsch has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Eurobasket, Tribal Football and Yonhap News. He can be followed on Twitter at @chevybusan.

