BIFF Coverage

BIFF in Photos: Tony Leung Chiu-wai Handprinting Ceremony

Johnny Ioannidis

October 7, 2022

Actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai, the recipient of the Asian Filmmaker of the Year, held an Open Talk and had his Hand-Printing ceremony Friday evening at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center.