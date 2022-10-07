BIFF Coverage

BIFF in Photos: Tony Leung Chiu-wai Handprinting Ceremony

Actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai, the recipient of the Asian Filmmaker of the Year, held an Open Talk and had his Hand-Printing ceremony Friday evening at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center.

