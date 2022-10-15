BIFF Interview: Shogen, Nominee of Jiseok Awards 2 Years in a Row

After winning the 2021 BIFF Jiseok Award for the movie Gensan Punch, Japanese actor Shogen is back in Busan this year with the new film December directed by Anshul Chauhan.

Shogen started his movie debut in Bloody Snake Under the Sun back in 2005. With his continuous passion for acting for almost 16 years, Shogen shares his story about his achievements, the filming process of December, and what future projects to look forward to.

How are you enjoying Busan so far?

I am so happy to be back here two years in a row as a nominee for Jiseok Award again. We had a really good time last year, but this time it is even better because more people are coming to support the movie due to the lifting of the COVID-19 guest limitation for the movie screening. I also attend a lot of parties as well. It is some kind of reunion with a bunch of international filmmakers and I am having a great time every day.

This year you came to Busan to promote the movie ‘December’. Can you tell us more about the movie?

After my last movie ‘Gensan Punch’, I felt empty even though I was doing a bunch of other stuff. So I wanted to do something challenging and the director of December, Anshul Chauhan happened to be my friend. We always talk about doing something together and then he sent me four projects for me to choose from. So I chose the toughest story to play which is December. The movie itself tells a story about a father whose daughter was murdered by a friend. After 7 years there was a retrial to investigate that case where the divorced parents of the victim meet each other again, and that is when the story starts.

Your character in the movie Gensan Punch is entirely different in December. You were playing a role of a dad in this movie. How do you develop this character in yourself and what was the most challenging part of it?

Actually, in the early stage of preparation I spent time with the role of my daughter in the movie. We hang out, ate pancakes, and even went to the restaurant she works for her part-time job together with Megumi who played the role of my ex-wife in the movie. We went to see her working in the restaurant. Also, I set her picture as my phone lock screen and tried to immerse my character. The challenging part is that I don’t really have kids. My parents were divorced when I was five years old. We do see each other a lot back then, but I don’t have much of memories living with my father. But, my family is very precious to me. So, I tried to get the feeling of losing (by thinking of them).

Can you share one of the unforgettable moments during the filming process?

I couldn’t remember exactly any specific moments because the film turned out so good I just forget it unconsciously. One thing is after I watched the film for the first time in BIFF, I got flashbacks and the pain got back to me. It was too painful to watch the movie, I couldn’t even talk properly at the Q&A session at the end of the screening. It was tough because I really created the feeling of being painful.

How does it feel to be nominated two years in a row for the Jiseok Awards?

I also received an award from Asia Star Awards 2022 recently. It is such an honor! BIFF really inspired me and encouraged me as an actor. I feel at home here because everybody, the staff, the programmer treat me very nicely. I would love to come back here with the new project.

What would you say to yourself who had come so far and made incredible achievements in terms of career?

I still needed to make great efforts. I always want to make an improvement and challenge myself to try new things.

What character would you like to try to play in your next movie?

I’ve been thinking and researching about what I should play in the next movie. Uhm, I still don’t know but I would love a more challenging character to play next.

What can we expect from Shogen after this? Is there any upcoming project would you like to spill to us?

Actually, I have a lot of movies coming up really soon. One of them is titled Lightning Over the Beyond which will have its world premiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival at the end of October. I hope you have the chance to see it. I have been a workaholic this last couple of years, especially during the pandemic but now I would like to chill a little bit.

Lastly, can you tell our readers why December is worth a watch?

One of the reasons why I chose this story is because I felt like there has been a gap between people like we were isolated especially during the pandemic. I do not know other countries but in Japan, celebrities, and actors when they one mistake, people would just attack them through social media. I know it is not a good thing to make mistakes but this movie is all about redemption and forgiveness. If I had kids in real life, and if they got murdered, I don’t think I have the confidence to forgive that person. But through this movie, I wanted to see something beyond that. December has made me question and reflect on myself.