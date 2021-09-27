BIFF Launching New Special Talk a Program “Actor’s House”

The 26th Busan International Film Festival newly added a Special Talk program, Actor’s House, where the audience meets six actors representing the contemporary generation.

Actor’s House is a special program in which actors, who represent the Korean film industry, are invited to share intimate stories of their acting careers with the audience.

For this year, which is the first edition of the program, a total of six actresses and actors – Uhm Junghwa, Han Yeri, Jun Jong Seo, Cho Jinwoong, Lee Je-hoon, and Byun Yohan – are attending.

The Q&A sessions (Guest Visits) in previous editions provided an occasion to share stories about the overall film. This program, however, is special in terms of arranging in-depth conversations with the actors, who will be sharing stories that have never been heard before, including their acting philosophy and their most memorable scenes.

First, veteran actress Uhm Junghwa and actor Cho Jinwoong, who have established their filmography across the silver screen and television, take the stage. The two, who were also appointed to the jury of the Actor & Actress of the Year at this year’s BIFF, have a large fan base as a result of their broad-acting spectrum that covers many genres. The two will make use of this new Special Talk program to reflect on their prolific acting careers.

Han Yeri and Jun Jong-seo, international film festival favorites of the year, are also visiting Actor’s House.

Actress Han Yeri has garnered much acclaim from news outlets and critics all over the world for her portrayal of “Monica,” a caring mother leading her family’s way in a foreign country, in the film Minari (2020).

Jun Jong-seo began her career with director Lee Chang-dong’s film Burning (2018). She presented her unique acting style in Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon (2021), a film that was officially invited to the Competition Section of the Venice International Film Festival 2021. Jun will spend time interacting with the audience at the Actor’s House, following her Open Talk.

Furthermore, guaranteed powerhouse actors Lee Je-hoon and Byun Yohan are also participating.

Actor Lee Je-hoon visits Busan as the director of a short film in the omnibus film Unframed (2021), which was officially invited to the Korean Cinema Today – Panorama section. Lee will join Actor’s House and share moments of his outstanding career with the audience.

Byun Yohan, a charming star who is showing that he can morph into any character in films such as The Book of Fish (2021), On the Line (2021) and more, intends to relate the story of his career trajectory to the audience with an honest attitude.

Una Beck, the head of Una Labo Actorology, has been appointed as the moderator of Actor’s House. She plans to draw out intimate stories from the actors. All are welcome to join the audience, and the ticket price is KRW 8,000. The proceeds of the event will go to Save the Children, an international humanitarian aid organization for children.

The details about ticket reservations will be released on the Busan International Film Festival’s official website (www.biff.kr).