BIFF May Make a 400 Car Drive-In Movie Theater at Busan North Port

Haps Staff

The Busan International Film Festival is considering opening a 400 car drive-in movie theater this year near the Busan International Passenger Terminal in Dong-gu.

According to a report by the Busan Ilbo, part of the festival is expected to be moved to some parking lots at Busan North Port in Choryang-dong where a large drive-in theater would be used in order to help promote social distancing.

Dong-gu district is reportedly in discussions with BIFF and the Busan Port Authority to hold events and will make a reservation system for admittance.

The movie sound would be played through a radio frequency and played on the large screen.

The film festival has been keen to move events back to the Nampo-dong area, where the festival originated.

The film festival is scheduled to be held from October 7-16 this year.

Travel

