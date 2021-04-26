BIFF Ontact #An-yeong_Project ‘Last Letter’ Video Released

The BIFF Ontact ‘An-yeong Project’ has been completed, releasing the last episode ‘Last Letter’ in series of the last five episodes opened to the public since the 1st of January this year.

This project has started with the actress Kim Sae-byuk and the actor Iwase Ryo of A Midsummer’s Fantasia last January, and followed by the director Kawase Naomi and the actress Moon So-ri, the stars of the film Extreme Job, Ryu Seung-yong, Lee Hanee, Jin Sun-kyu, Lee Dong-hwi and Gong-myoung, the cast of The Asian Angel, expected to be released soon, Ikematsu Sosuke, Choi Hee-seo and Odagiri Joe, the actress Bang Min-a of the film Snowball and the actress Ahn Hee-yeon from Young Adult Matters. Snowball and Young Adult Matters were official selections of the Busan International Film Festival 2020.

The project presents scenes of the everyday life of filmmakers who are going through these difficult times regardless of the distance. Busan International Film Festival has hosted this project to wish for everyone’s wellbeing as there were not physical events at the festival due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The project is particularly special revealing behind stories on set and talking about the films in depth.

BIFF Ontact ‘An-yeong Project’, released through Busan International Film Festival’s official social channels, will contribute to the domestic/international film industry going through the difficult times of COVID-19.

Each Like, Comment, and Share will be raised 1,000 KRW and donated to the film industry.

The five serial projects were sponsored by luxury automotive brand Genesis and Busan International Film Festival will continuously proceed with these meaningful projects in the second half of the year.

Busan International Film Festival will be held with an Opening Ceremony on the 6th of October to 15th October 2021 for 10 days making special movements such as ‘An-yeoung Project’.