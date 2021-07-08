BIFF Recruiting Volunteers for this Year’s Festival

The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) is recruiting volunteers to join the 26th Busan International Film Festival, which opens on October 6th.

After document screening and online interview screening, final candidates will be announced on August 20.

Selected volunteers will receive a special package for the 26th Busan International Film Festival, including volunteer uniforms, bags, and badges.

Anyone who is 18 years old or older, including foreigners fluent in Korean (alien registration card holder) can apply for a position.

Applications can be submitted on the official website of the film festival accepted online until the 25th.