BIFF Review: 24 Hours With Gaspar

Let me spare you the inevitable comparisons that other reviewers are certain to reference when reviewing this film and point out the bottom line before you read any further; it’s an enjoyable romp, make no mistake.

Director Yosep Anggi Noen (The Science of Fictions) with the help of screenwriter Mohammad Irfan Ramly (A Long Way to Come Home) have made a valiant attempt at adapting Sabda Armandio’s short novel to the big screen. The pulpy aspects of the plot–a protagonist in search of a mysterious black box who only has less than 24 hours before his heart gives out, a strange collection of companions who join his quest for a variety of personal reasons–are fully intact in the film but because of the way Noen has pieced together the narrative and particularly because of how well the soundtrack helps move the film along, you don’t really mind.

It’s not to say the film is perfect. For example, although the setting of the film is meant to be a dystopian, future Jakarta that’s mostly underwater, at times it merely looked like, well, Jakarta in 2010. Given the budget limitations in the art house film world, I understand how this can often be an issue for filmmakers to overcome, however when the source material is based on elements of science fiction, it’s not advisable to present it at times looking like non-fiction.

Thankfully, the leads are very good indeed. Reza Rahadian (Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash) as the titular character is at times both menacing and relentless, but still manages to elicit a stray laugh through his deadpan delivery on occasion. Shenina Cinnamon (Photocopier)as Agnes is mesmerizing , and while they have good chemistry I found myself wishing she’d been given more lines and much more exposition.

All in all, however, a thoroughly entertaining film with a keen sense of style.