BIFF Review: Flickering Lights

Screening as part of 2023’s Documentary Showcase here in Busan, Flickering Lights offers up what appears, at first, to be a simple premise: what happens when a remote village finally gets access to electricity?

Its co-directors, Delhi-based filmmakers and educators Anupama Srinivasan and Anirban Dutta, set out 7 years ago to answer that question in the isolated village of Tora, on the India-Myanmar border.

What should have been a much shorter process turned into an odyssey of lapsed promises from the area’s power company, the shifting hopes of its villagers, and the struggle to bring a basic amenity to this neglected region.

The film’s two directors allow the story to play out with a gentle touch. Their film doesn’t pretend to be a totally fly-on-the-wall documentary, nor does it offer narration or cutaways to happenings outside the village.

Its subjects seem to go about their days as per normal, sometimes addressing the always-off-camera filmmakers in asides and occasionally pausing to offer their wishes for the future, along with some memories from their past.

From the shopkeeper excited to be able to serve fruit-flavoured ice to the area’s children, to the (quietly show-stealing) 96-year-old Khamrang, who shares his own terrible story of the conflict-stricken region and wonders if anything will really change as the village discards its battery-powered torches and sparse solar lamps.

Speaking in a Q&A after the film’s world premiere on Thursday, co-director Srinivasan, herself a 20-year veteran of documentary-making, offered some additional historical context for the film.

The village of Tora lies in the region known as Nagaland, home to the Naga people, who have been fighting for independence in a protracted and bloody conflict that has lasted for upwards of 65 years.

Feeling that the Naga people have been unfairly misrepresented in media – the whole region usually handwaved away in the wider media as “conflict here” – the filmmakers set out to show a different side of the story.

To show that while the conflict continues, and the people have the stories, trauma, and scars to remind them of it and keep them from giving up, they are people who ultimately have the same fundamental wants, problems, and worries as everyone else. To get their children a decent education. To live a peaceful life. To enjoy some frozen treats.

In a nice little full-circle reveal at the post-premiere Q&A, we learned that the documentary was initially pitched right here at BIFF in 2017, and has returned to make its debut six years later. It illustrates that these stories are not easy to tell.

That they require backing, patience, and an eye for a tale, it’s not a documentary that sets out to keep its audience hooked on twists or on unpacking a grand mystery, it simply tells a quiet story of the end of one way of life for a tiny village and of the many generations who live there.

Flickering Lights is a delightful documentary with bundles of heart, and is very easy to recommend. Its small scale and simple story belie the tenacity and commitment of its two directors, who stayed with the story for seven years, capturing moments big and small and living alongside the villagers. Y

ou can’t help but quietly celebrate with its subjects as those lights finally flicker on, and one villager gleefully suggests the whole village turn on their porch lights, to really show off that they finally won this battle.

A smaller battle than the real one that simmers under the surface of the film, but a victory nonetheless.